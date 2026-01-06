Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp asked to add a Byler scene that was missing from finale

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffers to include the Will & Mike scene in Stranger Things 5 episode 8. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

"It was not originally in the script, but I had the Duffers include it."

Will Byers' coming out scene was a pivotal moment in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 but after delivering that emotional monogue, Noah Schnapp felt like there was something missing between Will and Mike Wheeler.

Will's sexuality has long been a part of his character on the show, and in season 4 it became very clear that he had a crush on his best friend Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard).

During his coming out speech, Will acknowledged his crush on Mike, saying: "I had this crush on someone even though I know they're not like me." But despite the camera panning to Mike, hinting to the audience that he was speaking about his bestie, there wasn't any confirmation or follow up convo between Will and Mike themselves.

So, Noah felt the need to speak up and ask the Duffer brothers to include a scene that provided closure to that relationship and the fans of the characters. He did, and the scene was added to the final episode.

Will Byers opened up about his crush on Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Netflix

Prior to the release of Stranger Things 5, Noah hinted at the missing scene in an interview with Backstage: "There was actually a scene in Episode 8 that wasn’t written that I was like, 'We didn’t close this story well enough.' And I told the Duffers, like very terrified, because I was like, 'Oh my God, I should not. I can’t. I’m stepping out of my place.'

"But I just like had to say something, and they did write in like a little scene to close the storyline."

And now that the final episode is out, Noah revealed what scene was added in an interview with The LA Times. And as many fans probably guessed, it was the moment on the radio tower where Will asks if he and Mike can still be friends.

"They have that conversation which was actually written—now I can say it," Noah told the outlet. "It was not originally in the script, but I had the Duffers include it."

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffer brothers to write in a scene so Will and Mike could have 'closure'. Picture: Netflix

In episode 8, as the group are climbing the WSQK tower to reach the Abyss, Will and Mike stop for a brief chat and a rest. Mike then brings up Will's speech, apologises to him and says he feels like an "idiot" for not realising.

"I didn't even understand it myself or the longest time," Will replies. "I think it needed to happen the way it happened. I needed to find my own way. But what matters is that you're still here and you still think we can be friends."

Explaining why it was important for them to have that conversation, even thought it was so brief, after Will's coming out speech, Noah added: "That scene on the tower, it’s a short little moment, but I felt like, with the coming out scene, there wasn’t enough closure between Will and Mike.

"So they included that moment, just so you get to see that Mike loves him as a best friend, and they will always be friends, which was nice."

Mike reassures Will that they'll still be friends after Will reveals his crush on him. Picture: Netflix

Noah continued: "This relationship has been a slow burn for so many years, and so many people have an attachment and hopes for how it would come to a close."

"The coming out scene was so focused on Will’s feelings that there wasn’t time for them to have a separate conversation, so I just felt like it was necessary for them to close out their specific chapter together," he added. "It feels very real to many situations I’ve had in my life where I’ve had a best friend that I’ve fallen for, and they ended up being straight and they love me still, just the same."

"It doesn’t make things weird. It felt very authentic to many experiences I’ve had in my life, and I’m glad it ended positively for [Will]."

While the scene wasn't exactly what Byler fans had hoped for, it did provide some closure surrounding any lingering unspoken words between Will and Mike following the vulnerable confession. And shout out to Noah Schnapp for bringing it up, because otherwise it might not have been included at all.

