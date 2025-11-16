Exclusive

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

16 November 2025, 12:38

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Following fan theories, Matt and Ross Duffer have shut down speculation that multiple endings have been filmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have quashed speculation that multiple endings have been filmed for season 5.

After Noah Schnapp revealed that the cast were not going to watch the finale "until the world sees it," theories started swirling online that the true ending was potentially being kept a secret from the cast.

"Guys do you think they filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things so the cast doesn’t even know how it ends …" one viral tweet reads. "With the paparazzi leaks, I’ve been wondering if they filmed multiple scenes to throw any potential leakers off of their trail," another user wrote.

Those theories then spiralled even further when Caleb McLaughlin opened up about his finale, revealing that his ending is "different [from everyone else’s]."

So, what's going on? The Duffer brothers have now told Capital Buzz that they have not filmed multiple endings.

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers have not filmed multiple endings

Speaking on the red carpet at the London premiere of Stranger Things 5, Matt and Ross Duffer revealed that while they love the idea of other TV shows filming multiple endings, they have not done that for the show.

"Oh no. No no," Matt Duffer said. "I mean, we wouldn't have—I love when I hear people do that but I'm like, 'How do you have the time?! Oh my god! The energy to, A: write it and then shoot it? Are you crazy? No. No."

Obviously, the ending of the Stranger Things finale is being kept under lock and key until it airs on New Year's Eve. However, several paparazzi photos of some of the cast appearing to film the epilogue has popped up online prompting fans to speculate whether they're real or fake to throw people off.

Stranger Things 5 will focus on Will Byers' connection to Vecna and the Mind Flayer
Stranger Things 5 will focus on Will Byers' connection to Vecna and the Mind Flayer. Picture: Alamy

Discussing the ending, Matt and Ross revealed that they watched shows like Six Feet Under, Friday Night Lights and The Sopranos to see how they landed their finales.

“The best ones were very true to themselves,” Ross told Variety. “The shows that are trying to be super clever — I think that’s where it can go wrong really quickly.”

