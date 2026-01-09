Stranger Things creators explain why Joyce & Hopper's connection to Vecna was left out

The Duffer brothers explain why we never see Joyce and Hopper realise they went to school with Vecna.

Stranger things 5 reveals Joyce and Hopper went to school with Henry Creel but they never mention it in the show. Here's why.

Another Stranger Things 5 question for the room: Why didn't Hopper and Joyce ever realise that the big, bad, bald, scary villain terrorising their kids was someone who they literally went to school with?

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has truly divided the internet thanks to Eleven's ambiguous ending and the seemingly endless list of questions that weren't addressed in the show. (Some are valid, like where did the demogorgons go in the final battle?! But others aren't that serious.)

One of those burning questions is all to do with the reveal that Joyce and Hopper went to school with Henry Creel in the '50s but neither of them acknowledge that absolutely wild fact. For those that have seen The First Shadow play, the fact that Joyce, of all people, doesn't say anything is kinda baffling.

In an interview with Variety, Matt and Ross Duffer have now explained why that realisation was left out of the show.

Do Hopper and Joyce know Henry Creel/Vecna? Picture: Netflix

In season 5, Max goes memory hopping through Henry's mind while looking for the exit and ends up at Hawkins High in the '50s where she sees a young Joyce.

While exploring that memory, she finds out that Henry was cast in Joyce's production of Oklahoma!, alongside Hopper, Karen and Ted Wheeler, Patty Newby (Bob's sister) and Alan Munson (Eddie's dad). Steve Harrington's dad is also present in the memory.

Additionally, those who have been lucky enough to see The First Shadow play on Broadway or in the West End know that Joyce and Henry actually speak to each other in a scene together too.

But did her and Hop ever put two-and-two together when they found out Vecna's real name was Henry? And that Max was 'killed' inside the Creel house? Surely the kids must have told them everything, right?

Joyce Byers directed Henry Creel in a play while in high school. Picture: Netflix

Well, according to the Duffers, that likely did happen... off screen.

When asked if the final season ever included a moment where Hopper and Joyce realised who Vecna actually was and how they knew him, Ross Duffer told Variety: "Yeah, I’m sure there was. We had to walk a fine line with the play — we don’t want to frustrate, because so much of our audience is unable to see it."

"To have them start talking about it would have been confusing in the context of someone who hasn’t seen the play," he added. "But I’m sure they did have that conversation."

The First Shadow play delves deeper into Henry Creel's life at school, seen in the show in Henry's memories. Picture: Netflix

Fans have since argued that the context of the play is not needed anyway because the show itself literally reveals that Joyce (and the others) knew Henry thanks to the Oklahoma! flyer.

Others have brushed it off, pointing out that Hopper and Joyce probably did find out as soon as they got back from Russia and were told what happened by the kids.

Still, fans are ultimately disappointed that they didn't get to see the couple mention it, or even see Karen (who was almost killed thanks to Vecna!) come to the shocking realisation on screen. What a moment it would have been!

