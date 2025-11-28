Where to watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online

Can you watch Stranger Things The First Shadow online?
Can you watch Stranger Things The First Shadow play online? And do you need to see it to understand Stranger Things 5? All your questions answered...

Stranger Things 5 dives even deeper into the lore of Henry Creel and Vecna and the final season has already started scattering Easter eggs for the play, The First Shadow, throughout.

ICYMI, there's a Stranger Things prequel play that is currently playing on Broadway and in the West End that explains how Henry Creel developed psychokinetic abilities as a child.

While it is absolutely not necessary to see the play to understand Stranger Things 5, episode 4 does tease a detail about Henry that fans who haven't seen it are now desperate to understand.

So if you can't get to the theatre, how do you watch it? Sadly, it's not available to watch on Netflix but there is a pretty detailed documentary that you can watch right now...

Behind The Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow is now streaming on Netflix
Behind The Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow is now streaming on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

Where can you watch Stranger Things: The First Shadow online?

Sadly, there is no official recording of The First Shadow available to watch online as it has not been professionally filmed for Netflix. You will not be able to watch it on streaming.

There is, however, a documentary about the making of The First Shadow on Netflix which you can watch right now.

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things The First Shadow is a brilliant in-depth look behind-the-scenes at how writer Kate Trefry, director Stephen Daldry, the Duffer brothers and the rest of the creative team brought the play to life.

You'll be able to catch glimpses of the play's storyline, see the original West End cast in action as the younger versions of the adults in the show (Jopper! Karen Wheeler! Bob!) and get some insight on what to expect for Henry Creel in Volume 2 and The Finale.

The First Shadow has been specifically made for the stage so if you really want to experience the prequel, you'll have to get yourselves a ticket if you're able to. And trust us... this is definitely something you'll want to see IRL.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow explores Henry Creel's backstory
Stranger Things: The First Shadow explores Henry Creel's backstory. Picture: Netflix

Do you need to watch The First Shadow to understand Stranger Things 5?

No, not at all! In fact, they specifically held back some of the storyline within The First Shadow so that the big reveals about Henry's back story and the Upside Down would be revealed in the Netflix series first.

If anything, it just adds a little more context to season 5. Stranger Things 5 will be a complete story without everyone needing to see the play.

Speaking to Variety, Matt Duffer confirmed: “You absolutely do not have to have seen the play to understand. They’re Easter eggs more than anything."

Based on what’s been revealed within the first four episodes, Netflix viewers are at the start of their journey understanding Henry Creel’s history and there's plenty more to come within the show.

Why is Henry so scared of the cave in Stranger Things 5?
Why is Henry so scared of the cave in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

What does The First Shadow reveal about Henry Creel?

The First Shadow includes some key reveals about Henry's childhood, the reason why he has powers and how he ended up with Dr. Brenner at Hawkins lab.

But don't worry, it's looking very likely that those details will arrive in Volume 2 of the Netflix series thanks to Max's lore drop about Henry being too scared to enter that cave.

The First Shadow contains details about something that happened when Henry was an eight year old living in Nevada but it does not reveal exactly what happened to him. Both Netflix viewers and play goers are still in the dark on that one.

