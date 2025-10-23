Stranger Things 5 finale tickets, theatres, prices and where to watch

Stranger Things 5 will be released in cinemas. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's where and how to watch the two-hour long Stranger Things 5 finale in cinemas.

It's official – the Stranger Things 5 finale will be released in cinemas and you'll be able to watch the last ever episode on the big screen!

Stranger Things 5 (a.k.a. the final season) will be released in three parts; Volume 1 will drop on November 26th, Volume 2 will drop on December 25th and the final episode of the entire show will premiere on New Year's Eve (Dec 31st).

And now, as well as fans being able to tune in on TVs or laptops, the two-hour finale (titled, 'The Rightside Up') will also screen in more than 350 theatres in the US and Canada.

Fancy watching the final showdown against Vecna on the big screen? Here's all the info we know so far, and what you can expect from the final episode of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things 5 reveals release date in new teaser

Is the Stranger Things finale being shown in theatres?

Yes! The final ever episode of Stranger Things 5 will be available to watch on the big screen... but sadly only in the US and Canada.

In a statement, the Duffer brothers said: "We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theatres — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen."

"Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say, bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

Stranger Things 5's final episode will be shown in cinemas. Picture: Netflix

When does the Stranger Things 5 finale come out in cinemas?

Just because it's releasing in cinemas doesn't mean you'll get to watch it early...

The first screenings of the Stranger Things 5 finale will begin on December 31st at 5pm PT/8pm ET, in tandem with the time it drops on Netflix globally.

It will also be a limited run and won't be staying in theatres for long. In fact, you'll have just over 24 hours to get to a cinema if you want to witness the end of this incredible series on the big screen as it will end on January 1st.

Will Byers will be the focus of Stranger Things 5, bringing it full circle back to season 1. Picture: Netflix

Where to get tickets for Stranger Things 5 finale in theatres

Netflix have not yet confirmed any further information about which theatres or where fans can get their hands on tickets. Per Tudum, that info will arrive at a later date.

It's likely that it will be a similar theatrical release roll out to Taylor Swift's recent 'Release Party of a Showgirl' event, with several major US and Canada cinema chains taking part.

Ticket prices will also likely be a similar price to standard cinema tickets.

Will Stranger Things 5 be released in cinemas in any other countries?

Sadly, it looks like no other countries will be getting theatrical releases of Stranger Things 5's finale. Well, not yet at least...

Netflix have not teased any international release dates but with additional information on the way, things may change.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it as soon as we know.

