Stranger Things appears to address episode 9 Conformity Gate theory

7 January 2026, 18:48 | Updated: 7 January 2026, 19:03

Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts
Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts. Picture: Netflix

There is no 'fake ending' of Stranger Things 5. Here's how Netflix have quietly responded to the Conformity Gate theory.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things is over. There is no secret episode 9. There is no fake ending. It's done. And now it seems like Netflix and the official Stranger Things social accounts have quietly responded to the viral 'Conformity Gate' theory.

If you watch Stranger Things, you may have seen the massively viral theory online suggesting that the ending we saw was fake, and that Episode 9 (the apparent real ending) was set to be released on January 7th.

This theory was conjured up by fans online who were dissatisfied with the way the show ended, and the flames were fanned by those who began picking at the apparent continuity errors and unanswered questions. A large part of the theory even claimed the audience had been 'Vecna'd', suggesting we were all in trance and that none of it was real.

While Netflix nor the Duffer brothers have responded to the theory directly, the official social media accounts for the series have now seemingly addressed the whole thing by updating their social media bios with one final comment.

Stranger Things 5's final episode leaves Eleven's fate up in the air
Stranger Things 5's final episode leaves Eleven's fate up in the air. Picture: Netflix

On January 7th, the bios for all the official Stranger Things social media accounts changed to: "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING."

While they didn't outright address the theory by name, the bio comment (in all caps!) has finally ended speculation that there is still another episode of Stranger Things to come.

Stranger Things 5 consists of 8 episodes, all of which are now streaming on the platform. There does not appear to be an additional episode, nor a secret 'real' finale.

Stranger Things' Instagram account shuts down fake ending speculation
Stranger Things' Instagram account shuts down fake ending speculation. Picture: Netflix
Stranger Things' TikTok account shuts down fake ending speculation
Stranger Things' TikTok account shuts down fake ending speculation. Picture: TikTok

While the main series is over, there is still more Stranger Things to come... but there won't be a ninth episode.

On Monday January 12th, Netflix will release a documentary detailing the making of the final season of Stranger Things.

One Last Adventure will take fans inside the writing and filming of the fifth season, with glimpses of the Duffers in the writers room trying to decide how it all ends, the cast in tears at their final table read, and footage of the final scenes ever filmed on the show.

After that, the door will fully close on these characters. Spin-offs are in the works, but they will not include Hawkins, or our Hawkins heroes. Over and out. For real.

Read more about Stranger Things here:

WATCH: Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson pictured holding her twin daughters and a screenshot from a Instagram story.

Jesy Nelson "fighting" to get SMA Type 1 tested at birth after her twins' diagnosis

Dean's MAFS promo image and pictured at a commitment ceremony with ex-wife Sarah.

MAFS UK's Dean reveals new girlfriend after failed show marriage

TV & Film

Noah Schnapp asked the Duffers to include the Will & Mike scene in Stranger Things 5 episode 8

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp asked writers to add Byler scene to the finale

Andrew Le Page and girlfriend Hannah Peglar pictured posing on safari and a selfie together.

Love Island's Andrew Le Page hard launches new girlfriend a year after Tasha split

Love Island

Love Island's Chloe Burrows had a hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island's Chloe Burrows shares hilarious reaction to Millie Court being on All Stars

Love Island

Fans think they've uncovered a shared history between Love Island's Helena and Charlie

Love Island All Stars Helena and Charlie's surprising shared history explained

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits