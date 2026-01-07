Stranger Things appears to address episode 9 Conformity Gate theory

Stranger Things quietly address 'Conformity Gate' with update to social media accounts. Picture: Netflix

There is no 'fake ending' of Stranger Things 5. Here's how Netflix have quietly responded to the Conformity Gate theory.

Stranger Things is over. There is no secret episode 9. There is no fake ending. It's done. And now it seems like Netflix and the official Stranger Things social accounts have quietly responded to the viral 'Conformity Gate' theory.

If you watch Stranger Things, you may have seen the massively viral theory online suggesting that the ending we saw was fake, and that Episode 9 (the apparent real ending) was set to be released on January 7th.

This theory was conjured up by fans online who were dissatisfied with the way the show ended, and the flames were fanned by those who began picking at the apparent continuity errors and unanswered questions. A large part of the theory even claimed the audience had been 'Vecna'd', suggesting we were all in trance and that none of it was real.

While Netflix nor the Duffer brothers have responded to the theory directly, the official social media accounts for the series have now seemingly addressed the whole thing by updating their social media bios with one final comment.

Stranger Things 5's final episode leaves Eleven's fate up in the air. Picture: Netflix

On January 7th, the bios for all the official Stranger Things social media accounts changed to: "ALL EPISODES OF STRANGER THINGS ARE NOW PLAYING."

While they didn't outright address the theory by name, the bio comment (in all caps!) has finally ended speculation that there is still another episode of Stranger Things to come.

Stranger Things 5 consists of 8 episodes, all of which are now streaming on the platform. There does not appear to be an additional episode, nor a secret 'real' finale.

Stranger Things' Instagram account shuts down fake ending speculation. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things' TikTok account shuts down fake ending speculation. Picture: TikTok

While the main series is over, there is still more Stranger Things to come... but there won't be a ninth episode.

On Monday January 12th, Netflix will release a documentary detailing the making of the final season of Stranger Things.

One Last Adventure will take fans inside the writing and filming of the fifth season, with glimpses of the Duffers in the writers room trying to decide how it all ends, the cast in tears at their final table read, and footage of the final scenes ever filmed on the show.

After that, the door will fully close on these characters. Spin-offs are in the works, but they will not include Hawkins, or our Hawkins heroes. Over and out. For real.

