Stranger Things' Duffer brothers confirm devastating detail about Eleven's ending

Katie Louise Smith

"If you knew that she was out there and you knew she existed, then she’s very much at risk."

Eleven's ending in Stranger Things? Yeah, we're still recovering... And now the Duffer brothers have devastated us even more with their latest reveal.

If you've watched the final ever episode of Stranger Things, you'll know exactly how it ends. (If not, what the hell are you doing here reading this? Go watch it!)

In the finale, Eleven appears (key word!) to sacrifice herself after the group manage to defeat Vecna and destroy the Upside Down. And now, thanks to Mike's theory that suggests she manages to escape, fans have since come up with countless theories about how Eleven could still be alive.

In an new interview with Deadline where they discuss the ins and outs of the final episode, Matt and Ross Duffer have now dropped a devastating confirmation about Eleven's hypothetical future if she is indeed still alive.

Of course, we don't actually know if Eleven is dead or alive—her ending is purposely ambiguous, placing us in the same place as the characters who choose to believe Mike's theory.

At the end of the show, per Mike's story, we see Eleven walking alone through a mountainous area (filmed in Iceland) where she discovers waterfalls, a rainbow and a small village. She's far, far away from Hawkins, in place where no one knows who she is.

But if she were alive and did actually make it out of Hawkins, the truth (according to the Duffers) is that Eleven would never be able to contact Mike, or her friends and family ever again.

"If she were alive, the way I would see it is no," Ross said. "Any contact would risk bringing her back out in the open and starting the cycle again."

Even when it comes to Mike's story, Ross added that he doesn't think Mike even sees a version where they "reconnect".

Matt chimed in, adding: "This is obviously intended to be ambiguous, right? With Eleven. At the end of the day, it’s being told from the point of view of Mike and his friends. And they don’t know, and the audience can’t know.

"If you knew that she was out there and you knew she existed, then she’s very much at risk," he continued. "So we thought there was something really cool about not knowing for sure, and having our characters choose to believe. We just thought that was more powerful than providing a definitive answer, one way or the other."

While the possibility of El being secretly in contact with Mike, or even Hopper, is officially off the table, the Duffers have said nothing about the theory that El (if she's still alive) could use her powers to check on everyone from within the Void.

But even that seems too devastating to think about... That Eleven can see and check on them but they can't see or speak to her? BRB, hitting play on 'Purple Rain' and having another little cry.

