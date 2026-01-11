Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things documentary comes out Netflix

What time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix? Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Stranger Things 5 episode 9 might not be on the cards but there is still One Last Adventure ahead for fans of the show. But what time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix?

If you're dying to know how they made the final season of Stranger Things and why they made some of those shock decisions, then you're in luck. A brand new documentary will take us into the writers room, the very last table read and on set as the cast and crew wrap up 10 years of television. The doc will also feature interviews from cast members but sadly, two major players will be missing.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Monday January 12th at midnight PT. The documentary will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Here's everything you need to know about the release time and episode schedule...

What time does the Stranger Things documentary come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things documentary will show footage of the final season being filmed. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things documentary release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 drops on Netflix on Monday January 12th at 12AM PT/3AM ET.

For those in the UK, it'll be available to stream at 8AM GMT. Scroll down for a list of release times based on a variety of timezones.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

Footage of the Stranger Things 5 finale table read will feature in the documentary. Picture: Netflix

What is the Stranger Things documentary about?

According to the synopsis, the documentary is a "sweeping behind-the-scenes chronicle that follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life—and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever."

As we see in the trailer, we'll get glimpses at the Duffer brothers in the writers room as they decide the fates of our fave characters, a front row seat to the cast's final table read and we'll get to see them in action as they film the final episode.

"Will confronts Mind Flayer": Stranger Things documentary reveals moments that didn't make it into the final episode. Picture: Netflix

Why are Winona Ryder and David Harbour not in the Stranger Things documentary?

It's sad news for the Jopper shippers... According to director Martina Radwan, Winona Ryder and David Harbour were unavailable to film any interviews so they do not feature in the documentary.

In an interview with Variety, Martina confirmed: "We just didn’t get the time. They were busy with other projects, and so we didn’t have the time to sit down [...] We tried."

Winona does not appear in the trailer either, but there is one shot of David at the final table read.

