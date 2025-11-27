Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1? All the deaths in order

Who dies in Stranger Things 5? All the deaths explains. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the characters that die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, who kills them and whose fate is left up in the air at the end of episode 4. [Spoilers ahead!]

Stranger Things 5 gets off to a massively dramatic start with our Hawkins heroes facing some serious threats from the Upside Down. At the start of episode 2, viewers discover just how deadly season 5 is set to be...

Over the years, we've lost some major characters including Barb, Bob, Alexei, Billy, Eddie (!) and countless others. And fans have been sweatinggg over which of their faves might not make it through and survive the final episode. (No for real, if Steve dies, it's SO over.)

Volume 1, which consists of the first four episodes, packs a punch (and a couple of brutal Demogorgon claw slashes across the chest) with a huge body count. But who dies and who manages to survive the first wave?

Here's a complete breakdown of every character that dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1, how they die, who kills them and whose fate is left up in the air until Volume 2 returns in December. (Major spoilers ahead—you've been warned!)

Who dies in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 through 4. If you haven't finished watching Volume 1 yet and don't want any spoilers, bookmark this page and come back once you've watched it.

All the deaths in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1

Believe it or not, none of the main characters die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1. That's a complete shock to viewers considering the body count at the end of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 was pretty major.

However, a couple of our beloved characters do actually come very close to death and two characters end up critically injured in hospital as early as episode 2.

While none of the main characters are killed off, a LOT of Dr. Kay's soldiers get wiped out by certain characters throughout the first four episodes.

In episode 1, at least six soldiers are killed by a Demogorgon after it attacks the military convoy.

In episode 3, several soldiers are shot and killed by Hopper during the shoot out in the Upside Down.

In episode 4, Eleven snaps the neck of one guard at the military facility.

In episode 4, Hopper kills several soldiers at the military facility.

In episode 4, Lt. Akers kills a scientist in the military facility.

In episode 4, Vecna and the Demogorgons wipe out most of the soldiers in the MAC-Z.

Additionally, Will (!) kills three Demogorgons in an absolutely spectacular scene in the final moments of episode 4.

It's unclear if Lt. Akers and Lt. Colonel Sullivan are alive or dead after their confrontations with Hopper and Eleven, and Vecna and the Demogorgons, respectively.

The Demogorgon kills several people in Stranger Things 5, and three Demogorgons ar also killed by one specific character. Picture: Netflix

Does Karen Wheeler die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

At the start of episode 2, Karen, Ted and Holly are attacked in their home by a Demogorgon. Karen attacks it with a broken wine bottle in order to protect Holly but, as she's stabbing it in the face, it slashes her twice. Once in the side of her torso and once across her throat and chest.

When Nancy and Eleven discover Karen, she's critically injured and losing a lot of blood. She's taken to the hospital and, at the end of the episode, we discover she's in a stable condition but unable to speak because of damage to her throat.

Karen Wheeler is currently still alive at the end of Volume 1.

Does Ted Wheeler die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

Ted is also attacked by the Demogorgon in the Wheeler house and seemingly comes off much worse than Karen. Ted confronts the Demo with a golf club before it slashes him clean across the chest leaving him with massive lacerations to his torso. He's hurled across the room and left slumped in a corner bleeding out.

He's also taken to hospital alongside Karen and we later find out that he's been placed in an induced coma.

Ted Wheeler is currently still alive but in critical condition at the end of Volume 1.

Do Karen and Ted Wheeler die in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

Does Holly Wheeler die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

After the Demo attack, Holly is taken into the Upside Down. In episode 4, Will sees a vision and realises that Holly is being hidden somewhere that no one can access—not even Eleven. Not only that, but she's unconscious and has a vine attached to her mouth, exactly like what happened to Will back in 1983 when he was taken by Vecna.

While Holly's physical body is in mortal danger, her consciousness is alive and well within Vecna's mind.

At the end of Volume 1, Holly is still trapped in the Upside Down and no one knows where she is. We'll have to wait and see whether Holly survives.

Does Holly Wheeler die in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Alamy

Does Hopper die in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

After surviving brutal torture in Russia in season 4, Hopper continues to put his life on the line in season 5. In episode 1, Hopper is shot by a stray bullet while sneaking into the Upside Down but that minor injury is patched up pretty quickly.

In episode 4, Hopper decides to sacrifice himself to save El when the two break into the military facility to find out what Dr. Kay has hidden behind the secret door. When Eleven discovers he's wearing a bomb vest, he tells her that if Vecna is behind the door, he's willing to kill himself in order to wipe out the villain and save everyone else.

He says an emotional goodbye to El who is distraught over his decision and walks into the room holding the detonator in his hands, to face whatever powerful being is on the other side. The scene cuts away, leaving viewers to wonder if Hopper survives or not.

But, at the end of the episode, we find out that he's still alive as he opens the door and reveals what's on the other side.

Does Hopper die in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

When Stranger Things 5 returns with the next three episodes on December 25th, our main characters might not be so lucky.

Vecna has now returned and the stakes just got even higher, which means someone—or some people—may die. But who will it be? Will Ted succumb to his injuries? Will they find and save Holly? Is Steve Harrington safe?! (Please say yes!)

