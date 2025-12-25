Here's exactly what time Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 comes out

What time does Stranger Things come out? Exact release time of Volume 2 revealed.

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will be released on Netflix on December 25th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

It's time... Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 is about to drop on Netflix but what time does it actually come out in your country? Here's the full list of release times for episodes 5, 6 and 7.

Volume 2 is set to pick up immediately after Will Byers' kills three demogorgons with his newfound 'powers'. As teased by the Duffer brothers, the next three episodes will be "dark".

Reminder: Stranger Things 5 is being released in three parts. Volume 2 will only consist of three episodes, with the final ever episode following one week later on New Year's Eve.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 25th December at 8PM ET/5PM PT and 1AM UK time on Friday 26th December. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Stranger Things 5 release times across various time zones – and when the next episodes will be released.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 will be released on December 25th at 5PM PT. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 comes out on Thursday 25th December at 5PM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 1AM (GMT) on Friday 26th December. For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 2AM (CET) on Friday.

Here are the Stranger Things 5 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

Stranger Things 5 will drop in the following timezones on Thursday 25th December:

United States (PT) - 5:00 PM

United States (ET) - 8:00 PM

Canada - 8:00 PM (Toronto), 5:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM

Stranger Things 5 will drop in the following timezones on Friday 26th December:

United Kingdom (GMT) - 1:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 2:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM

Singapore - 9:00 AM

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 12:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 2:00 PM

For even more Stranger Things 5 release times, you can find more time zones here.

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers have not filmed multiple endings

How many episodes are in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2?

Volume 2 will consist of the first four episodes only. The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 5: 'Shock Jock'

Episode 6: 'Escape From Camazotz'

Episode 7: 'The Bridge'

Episode 7 will leave fans on a cliffhanger until The Finale drops on New Year's Eve...

Stranger Things 5's finale episode will likely see the final battle against Vecna. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2?

Volume 2 will pick up immediately after episode 4, which ends on the huge reveal that Will Byers is able to channel Vecna's powers by tapping into the hive mind when he's nearby.

Elsewhere, Max and Holly are now plotting to escape Vecna's mind (and save the rest of the kids that Vecna has now taken) and Eleven and Hopper are set to team with Kali (008) after finding her hidden in Dr. Kay's secret military base.

The season 2 trailer teases an even higher stakes and even more danger as the party (half of which are in the Upside Down and half of which are taking on the military at the MAC-Z) gears up for the final fight against Vecna.

Stranger Things 5 | Volume 2 Trailer | Netflix

When does the Stranger Things 5 finale come out?

The final episode of Stranger Things 5 will not be released at Christmas... fans will have to wait until New Year's Eve to watch it.

Stranger Things' finale episode will be released at 8PM ET/5PM PT on December 31st.

The Finale will also be screened in cinemas in the U.S. and Canada. Unfortunately, there will be no cinema screenings for international fans.

