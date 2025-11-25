Stranger Things 5 release time – here's exactly when Volume 1 comes out

Stranger Things 5 release time on Netflix and when it comes out in your country. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 will be released on Netflix on November 26th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

CODE RED! Stranger Things 5 is now just hours away from dropping on Netflix but what time does it actually come out in your country? Things are different for the final season, so here's the full list of release times...

It's officially time to return to Hawkins for one last time as our fave characters face-off against Vecna once more following that traumatising season 4 ending. (Guys, is Max ever gonna wake up?!)

ICYMI, Stranger Things 5 will be released in three parts. Volume 1 will only consist of the first four episodes.

Stranger Things 5 – Volume 1 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday 26th November at 8PM ET/5PM PT and 1AM UK time on Thursday 27th November. The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Stranger Things 5 release times across various time zones – and when the next episodes will be released.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 will be released on November 26th at 5PM PT. Picture: Alamy

Stranger Things 5 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Stranger Things 5 – Volume 1 comes out on Wednesday 26th November at 5PM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 1AM (GMT) on Thursday 27th November. For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 2AM (CET) on Thursday.

Here are the Stranger Things 5 release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

Stranger Things 5 will drop in the following timezones on Wednesday 26th November:

United States (PT) - 5:00 PM

United States (ET) - 8:00 PM

Canada - 8:00 PM (Toronto), 5:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM

Stranger Things 5 will drop in the following timezones on Thursday 27th November:

United Kingdom (GMT) - 1:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 2:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM

Singapore - 9:00 AM

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 12:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 2:00 PM

For even more Stranger Things 5 release times, you can find more time zones here.

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers have not filmed multiple endings

How many episodes are in Stranger Things 5 Volume 1?

Volume 1 will consist of the first four episodes only. The episode titles are as follows:

Episode 1: 'The Crawl'

Episode 2: 'The Vanishing Of...'

Episode 3: 'The Turnbow Trap'

Episode 4: 'Sorcerer'

Episode 4 will leave fans on a cliffhanger until Volume 2 drops on Christmas Day...

Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) plays a bigger role in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Alamy

When do the next episodes of Stranger Things 5 come out?

Volume 2, which will consist of three more episodes (5, 6 and 7) will be released on Christmas Day for viewers in the U.S., Canada and South American timezones. It'll arrive on Netflix for everyone else on Boxing Day (December 26th).

The Finale episode will be released on New Year's Eve and will also be screened in cinemas in the U.S. and Canada. Unfortunately, no information about cinema screenings for international fans has been confirmed.

