Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more. Picture: Netflix, Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Katie Louise Smith

Nell Fisher was recast as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5 - here's where you've seen her before, her age and where she's from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Stranger Things 5 features several new faces including newcomer Nell Fisher, who takes on the role of Mike and Nancy's younger sister Holly Wheeler.

Over the past four seasons, Holly has been played by twins Tinsley and Anniston Price but, with the character now playing a massive, pivotal role in the final season, producers made the decision to recast her. ("Once you see the full season, you'll have a better understanding of why it was so important to add her to the cast," Matt Duffer told SFX.)

Enter 14-year-old Nell Fisher who has already wowed fans with her performance in the first four episodes (Volume 1).

But who is Nell Fisher, how old is she and where have you seen her on-screen before? Here's everything you need to know about the talented young Holly Wheeler actress.

Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) plays a bigger role in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Alamy

How old is Nell Fisher?

Nell is 14 years old and she was born on November 2nd 2011.

Nell has been acting from a very young age, making her on-screen debut in New Zealand-made movie Northspur when she was just 11 years old.

British actress Nell Fisher plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Getty

Where is Nell Fisher from?

Despite speaking in a very good American accent in Stranger Things, Nell was actually born in London, England and is half British, half New Zealander. In real life, she speaks in a British accent.

Nell's mother is from the UK, while her dad is from NZ.

According to Stuff, Nell has spent quite a lot of time in New Zealand as a child and began her acting career in Wellington. During the interview, she confirmed that New Zealand can claim her as one of their own, saying: "I’m Kiwi through and through. My dad's a Kiwi, and I spent four and a half years there."

Nell Fisher plays Kassie in 2023's Evil Dead Rise. Picture: Alamy

What movies and TV shows has Nell Fisher been in?

Nell's first on-screen credit was in 2022's Northspur where she played Tia. She then went on to appear in TV series My Life is Murder before taking on a bigger role in 2023's Evil Dead Rise as Kassie.

Before taking on the role of Kassie in the film, director Lee Cronin had Nell play with fake blood and vomit before the cameras started rolling to make sure that she understood that none of it was real and that it was all make-believe.

Nell was also too young to watch Evil Dead Rise when it was released so she was given a slightly edited version of the movie at a private screening.

Nell then went on to appear in the Netflix rom-com Choose Love, and Bookworm opposite Elijah Wood.

And then came Stranger Things, her biggest role yet. After her incredible performance in the final season, it seems like Nell's acting career is about to take off big time!

Nell Fisher stars opposite Elijah Wood in 'Bookworm'. Picture: Alamy

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.