Who is Holly in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, past roles and where she's from

27 November 2025, 15:14

Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more
Who plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5? Nell Fisher's age, previous roles and more. Picture: Netflix, Samir Hussein/WireImage
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Nell Fisher was recast as Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5 - here's where you've seen her before, her age and where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stranger Things 5 features several new faces including newcomer Nell Fisher, who takes on the role of Mike and Nancy's younger sister Holly Wheeler.

Over the past four seasons, Holly has been played by twins Tinsley and Anniston Price but, with the character now playing a massive, pivotal role in the final season, producers made the decision to recast her. ("Once you see the full season, you'll have a better understanding of why it was so important to add her to the cast," Matt Duffer told SFX.)

Enter 14-year-old Nell Fisher who has already wowed fans with her performance in the first four episodes (Volume 1).

But who is Nell Fisher, how old is she and where have you seen her on-screen before? Here's everything you need to know about the talented young Holly Wheeler actress.

Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) plays a bigger role in Stranger Things 5
Holly Wheeler (played by Nell Fisher) plays a bigger role in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Alamy

How old is Nell Fisher?

Nell is 14 years old and she was born on November 2nd 2011.

Nell has been acting from a very young age, making her on-screen debut in New Zealand-made movie Northspur when she was just 11 years old.

British actress Nell Fisher plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5
British actress Nell Fisher plays Holly Wheeler in Stranger Things 5. Picture: Getty

Where is Nell Fisher from?

Despite speaking in a very good American accent in Stranger Things, Nell was actually born in London, England and is half British, half New Zealander. In real life, she speaks in a British accent.

Nell's mother is from the UK, while her dad is from NZ.

According to Stuff, Nell has spent quite a lot of time in New Zealand as a child and began her acting career in Wellington. During the interview, she confirmed that New Zealand can claim her as one of their own, saying: "I’m Kiwi through and through. My dad's a Kiwi, and I spent four and a half years there."

Nell Fisher plays Kassie in 2023's Evil Dead Rise
Nell Fisher plays Kassie in 2023's Evil Dead Rise. Picture: Alamy

What movies and TV shows has Nell Fisher been in?

Nell's first on-screen credit was in 2022's Northspur where she played Tia. She then went on to appear in TV series My Life is Murder before taking on a bigger role in 2023's Evil Dead Rise as Kassie.

Before taking on the role of Kassie in the film, director Lee Cronin had Nell play with fake blood and vomit before the cameras started rolling to make sure that she understood that none of it was real and that it was all make-believe.

Nell was also too young to watch Evil Dead Rise when it was released so she was given a slightly edited version of the movie at a private screening.

Nell then went on to appear in the Netflix rom-com Choose Love, and Bookworm opposite Elijah Wood.

And then came Stranger Things, her biggest role yet. After her incredible performance in the final season, it seems like Nell's acting career is about to take off big time!

Nell Fisher stars opposite Elijah Wood in 'Bookworm'
Nell Fisher stars opposite Elijah Wood in 'Bookworm'. Picture: Alamy

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's split shocked fans

Real reason for MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca split exposed

TV & Film

Ruby Wax before and after cosmetic surgery

I'm A Celebrity's Ruby Wax opens up about cosmetic surgery she's had

Aitch and Shona McGarty together on I'm A Celeb 2025

Aitch's manager responds to Shona McGarty I'm A Celeb romance speculation

TV & Film

Mr. Whatsit's true identity and sinister plan explained

Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His true identity and terrifying plan explained

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren on Aftersun

Are Love Island's Harrison and Lauren still together?

Love Island

Lauren Wood has spoken out about her split from Harrison Solomon amid Samie Elishi dating rumours

Love Island's Lauren speaks out after Harrison's date with Samie Elishi

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
KATSEYE spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

KATSEYE get chaotic in 'The Tower of Truth'

Exclusive
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer say they have not filmed multiple endings

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

Glen Powell wants to make Set It Up 2 with Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

Exclusive
'Glen Powell is an animal': Behind the scenes of The Running Man

EXCLUSIVE: 'Glen Powell is an animal' — Behind the scenes of The Running Man

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson teases upcoming project with Zayn Malik is "different" to what's been done before

Louis Tomlinson breaks silence on secret Netflix project with Zayn: 'There's not much like it'

Exclusive
MAFS UK's Sarah finally addresses Joe affair speculation

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Sarah breaks silence on Joe affair speculation

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits