Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His true identity and terrifying plan explained

Mr. Whatsit's true identity and sinister plan explained. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Mr. Whatsit plays a key role in Stranger Things 5 when it comes to the children of Hawkins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Just when you thought Stranger Things couldn't get anymore terrifying, things have taken a real turn for the kids in Hawkins and it's all thanks to the mysterious Mr. Whatsit. But who actually is he? Here's your explainer...

Stranger Things 5 picks up around 18 months after the events of season 4's ending and brings Mike and Nancy's little sister Holly Wheeler to the forefront of the show. She's one of the characters at the centre of this season and her storyline involves a "mystery friend" called Mr. Whatsit.

Mr. Whatsit is first mentioned in episode 1 when Holly is seen waving to a strange figure. Alarm bells start ringing among the adults when she's later spotted speaking to seemingly no-one in the school playground.

His true identity is revealed in episode 2 and the reason why he goes by 'Mr. Whatsit' is truly twisted.

Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? His identity revealed

WARNING: Major Stranger Things 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 5!

This article contains spoilers for episodes 1 through 4. If you haven't finished watching Volume 1 yet and don't want any spoilers, bookmark this page and come back once you've watched it.

If you are here looking for spoilers specifically then scroll away, Nerds!

Who is Mr. Whatsit in Stranger Things 5? Picture: Netflix

At the end of episode 2, Mr. Whatsit's true identity is confirmed. He's not just a figment of Holly's imagination... he's actually Henry Creel a.k.a. Vecna's human form.

Much like how he appeared to Max in season 4, Vecna is able to create hallucinations and make people see things that aren't there. And because no one else can see those hallucinations—only the kids he's targeting—his guise of being an "imaginary friend" is the perfect ruse to trick and deceive countless young children to fulfil his plan.

Holly explains to Mike that Mr. Whatsit has told her that he's here to protect her from the 'monsters' in Hawkins who want to "eat the children".

Mike and Nancy then uncover his true identity when they're able to find and speak to their mum Karen after she's taken to hospital. When she reveals that his name is Henry, they put two and two together and realise what is happening.

But why is Henry/Vecna going by the name 'Mr. Whatsit?' It's all part of his terrifying manipulation tactic and a direct nod to A Wrinkle In Time.

Mr. Whatsit's true identity is revealed in Stranger Things 5 episode 2. Picture: Netflix

How is Mr. Whatsit connected to A Wrinkle In Time?

Right at the start of episode 1, we see Holly reading the 1962 Madeleine L'Engle novel. Later in episode 2, Mike notices the book in the hospital and makes the connection between the character and Henry's new alter ego.

In A Wrinkle In Time, Mrs. Whatsit is a good, trustworthy ally to the main characters and accompanies them on their journey throughout the story.

Henry/Vecna uses the name in order to gain Holly's trust, leading her to believe that he's a friend and someone she can talk to. Of course, he's lying and is posing as an imaginary friend for much more sinister purposes.

Vecna uses Mr. Whatsit as a reference from A Wrinkle In Time to manipulate the children. Picture: Netflix

Explaining Vecna's motives, Jamie Campbell Bower told Deadline: "[Mr. Whatsit is] this super refined, very nice version of who he is. It’s this very warm, nice, natural way of being that hopefully makes them feel at home. It’s so icky.

"But hopefully it makes them feel at home enough for him to do what he needs to do, which is just disgusting, really, if you think about it.”

Vecna's plan is somewhat revealed in episode 4 (not fully... we'll find out more in Volume 2) so we'll leave those spoilers for another article. In the meantime, check out more Stranger Things stories below.

Read more about Stranger Things 5 here:

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.