Here's exactly what time the Stranger Things 5 finale comes out

What time does Stranger Things finale come out? Exact release time of final episode revealed. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Stranger Things 5 final episode will be released on Netflix on December 31st. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

This is it... One last episode. Stranger Things 5's final episode is here, but what time does it come out on Netflix? Here's the full list of release times—you don't want to miss this one.

Stranger Things 5 episode 8 will finally see our Hawkins Heroes face off against Vecna in one final battle as he attempts to create a new world. Holly Wheeler and her friends are still trapped, and it's up to Eleven to try and kill Vecna once and for all.

Stranger Things 5 The Finale will be released on Netflix worldwide on Wednesday 31st December at 8PM ET/5PM PT and 1AM UK time on Thursday 1st January. The finale episode will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Stranger Things 5 Finale release times across various time zones.

Eleven will face off against Vecna in the final episode of Stranger Things. Picture: Netflix

Stranger Things 5 Finale release time: Here's when the finale episode comes out in your country

The Stranger Things 5 Finale comes out on Wednesday 31st December at 5PM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

For viewers in the UK, the episode will become available to stream on Netflix at 1AM (GMT) on Thursday 1st January. For viewers across Europe, they will drop at 2AM (CET) on Thursday.

Here are the Stranger Things 5 Finale release times for a handful of major time zones and countries:

Stranger Things 5's final episode will drop in the following timezones on Wednesday 31st December:

United States (PT) - 5:00 PM

United States (ET) - 8:00 PM

Canada - 8:00 PM (Toronto), 5:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 10:00 PM

Stranger Things 5's final episode will drop in the following timezones on Thursday 1st January:

United Kingdom (GMT) - 1:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 2:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 6:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM

Singapore - 9:00 AM

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 12:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 2:00 PM

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers have not filmed multiple endings

How long is the final episode of Stranger Things 5?

The Stranger Things 5 finale has been confirmed to be 2 hours and 5 minutes long. That's 125 minutes, nerds.

Season 5 episode 8 will be the longest episode of the season (and thank God because there's SO much to pack in before we say goodbye to our faves!)

However, it's not the longest episode of the series... Season 4's mammoth finale still holds that record at 2 hours and 20 minutes. That said, season 5's finale is set to be absolutely mega and will wrap up with a lengthy epilogue following the brutal fight against Vecna.

Dustin and Lucas join the rest of the group in the Upside Down. Picture: Netflix

What happens in Stranger Things 5 Finale?

The final episode picks up immediately after the end of episode 7 which saw the gang break into the MAC-Z and drive into the Upside Down, taking up their places as Vecna moves forward with his final plan.

Eleven and Kali are heading to Hawkins Lab with Hopper and Murray in tow as El attempts to enter Vecna's mind from within the tank where Brenner trained her.

Following on from Steve's plan to wait at the top of the radio tower until Vecna brings the worlds closer together, the rest of the team (Dustin, Lucas, Nancy, Jonathan, Steve, Robin, Will and Joyce) head to WSQK in the Upside Down.

The final trailer also teases an emotional voiceover from Hopper: "I need you to fight one last time. Life has been so unfair to you—your childhood was taken from you, you've been attacked, manipulated, by terrible people but you never let it break you. Fight for the days on the other side of this. Fight for a world beyond Hawkins."

Will they defeat Vecna? Will they all make it out alive? We'll find out together when the last ever (!) episode drops.

Stranger Things 5 | Finale Trailer | Netflix

