Stormzy’s Love Interest Yasmine Holmgren Flew To Reunite With Him After Lockdown Restrictions Eased

6 August 2020, 10:38

Stormzy's new love interest flew to see him when lockdown was lifted
Stormzy's new love interest flew to see him when lockdown was lifted. Picture: Getty / Yasmine Holmgren/Instagram

Stormzy is said to be dating Victoria’s Secret model Yasmine Holmgren after meeting just before lockdown.

Stormzy split from long-term girlfriend Maya Jama in 2019, but in March this year he met model Yasmine Holmgren and the pair are said to have quickly grown close.

The rapper and Yasmine apparently reunited as soon as lockdown restrictions eased, with the model flying straight to London according to the tabloids.

Drake ‘Messaged Maya Jama Two Years Ago’ When She Was With Stormzy

Yasmine has reportedly since met the ‘Shut Up’ singer’s family and close friends during his birthday bash in July.

Yasmine Holmgren has been crowing close to Stormzy
Yasmine Holmgren has been crowing close to Stormzy. Picture: Yasmine Holmgren/Instagram
Drake also apparently messaged Yasmine after referencing Maya Jama in a new song
Drake also apparently messaged Yasmine after referencing Maya Jama in a new song. Picture: Getty

She was also seen walking his beloved pet dogs.

The new couple met in March backstage at Stormzy’s concert in Stockholm at the Annexet arena, spending two days together at a hotel in the city after their first introduction.

Meanwhile, Stormzy’s ex Maya has caught the eye of Canadian rapper Drake after referencing the TV presenter in his song with Headie One, ‘Only You Freestyle’.

Drake referenced Maya Jama in 'Only You Freestyle'
Drake referenced Maya Jama in 'Only You Freestyle'. Picture: Getty

Despite his apparent interest in the 25-year-old, Drake has also reportedly just followed Stormzy’s new love interest Yasmine on Instagram.

But it seems there might be a lot more going on behind the scenes between the two rappers, after Headie One and RV were seen hanging out with Stormzy after Drake’s song with Headie dropped weeks before.

