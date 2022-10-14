Exclusive

Stormzy Gets Ultimate Surprise As Favourite Café Names Breakfast Order After Him

Stormzy gets the ultimate surprise. Picture: Global

Stormzy joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to talk about his return to music ahead of his third album dropping.

Stormzy season is finally upon us after what feels like forever and fans have been gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated third album, 'This Is What I Mean'.

Just weeks after making his music comeback with his iconic single ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, the ‘Vossi Bop’ star dropped the first single from his album titled ‘Hide & Seek’.

To tell us all about his new releases, Stormzy headed down to Capital HQ to join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Chris Stark, Sonny Jay and Sian Welby.

During his chat with us, he delved into his upcoming tracklist; one of which is called ‘I Got My Smile Back’ - so of course, it inspired us to add to his smile!

Roman then hilariously recalled the moment a few months ago when he introduced The Simpsons’ iconic Bart voiceover artist Nancy Cartwright to Stormzy backstage at an Ed Sheeran gig.

The pair dished about the meeting before a special clip Nancy had recorded for the rapper was played to him, which he was over the moon about.

But that’s not all - we got Stormzy the surprise of a lifetime as we treated him to his favourite breakfast order from his fave South London café, Blue Jay, while he gushed about the lovely owner of the restaurant, Joy.

The tracklist for Stormzy's new album 'This Is What I Mean'. Picture: Stormzy/Instagram

Stormzy with the Capital Breakfast team. Picture: glob

Stormzy was surprised with a call from Blue Jay owner Joy. Picture: Global

Joy then jumped on a surprise FaceTime call with Stormzy during the show, where she officially announced the exciting news that she had named his fave breakfast order after him!

“We really appreciate you coming in and seeing us all the time,” Joy said, “We would like to name one of our brekkies after yourself; the Big Mike brekkie.”

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael, went on to say just how overjoyed he was with the gesture, and we can all admit we’re all grinning from ear to ear now!

