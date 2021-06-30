Stormzy Parties At Football Fans’ Home After Meeting While Watching England V Germany

30 June 2021, 11:07

Stormzy went to an afterparty with football fans he met while watching the Euros 2020
Stormzy went to an afterparty with football fans he met while watching the Euros 2020. Picture: Getty / Twitter
Stormzy made a group of lads’ day after bumping into them while watching England v Germany on Tuesday night.

Stormzy, famously known as one of the nicest guys in music, celebrated at an afterparty with a bunch of football fans after making them a promise at the England v Germany Euro 2020 game.

The ‘Shut Up’ rapper said he’d come back to their afterparty if England won, after getting to know the lads while they watched the game at Boxpark in London.

The video that’s doing the rounds on Twitter shows Stormzy having beers with the fans and chanting with them in their garden.

Stormzy's one of the nicest guys in music
Stormzy's one of the nicest guys in music. Picture: Getty

Earlier on in the night Stormzy, who suitably wore a Grealish shirt for the occasion, watched the match with his mates and was caught on video leaping onto the bench when the first goal was scored by Raheem Sterling.

The hilarious scenes just proved Stormzy is like all of us.

He was also frequently surrounded by fans asking for selfies, seemingly happy to smile for each and every one.

It comes two weeks after Stormzy was papped by a fan watching a previous England game with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Stormzy and Tom are apparently neighbours and met up to watch the match at their local pub.

