Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after he was pushed off stage

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after shocking interruption. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sombr's rep has addressed whether the altercation at The BRIT Awards was staged.

Sombr's debut BRITs performance has left fans and viewers confused after someone stormed the stage during his performance and shoved him off his podium.

While singing his hit song 'undressed', Sombr's performance was interrupted by a man who appeared to storm the stage and push him over.

Two security guards rushed to remove the man as Sombr looked on with confusion before seamlessly returning to his performance.

At first look the moment appeared to be a genuine breach of security, but on closer inspection people are speculating whether it might have been a stunt to promote his new song 'Homewrecker'.

Sombr on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

After the bizarre moment happened, viewers took to socials to address it. With on saying on X: "Wonder what that was about with that bloke pushing Sombr? 🤔"

Another said: "did sombr actually just get pushed off stage just now what the hell."

However it has been confirmed by Sombr's representatives that the moment was staged and was done as song promotion. Some people realised that instantly as the man who stormed the stage was wearing a T-shirt that read: "SOMBR IS A HOMEWRECKER"

Sombr on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Plus, Sombr's backing track stopped at the exact moment he was pushed off the stage. One person has said on X: "Ohhhh yeah, definitely staged and choreographed because that was too seamless but I love the transition! Sombr is THAT guy 👏🏾 #BRITs"

Someone else said: "everyone thinking sombr actually got attacked guys did you not see the shirts they were wearing."

Wonder what that was about with that bloke pushing Sombr? 🤔 — VinylAddict (@Wannagigandsurf) February 28, 2026

did sombr actually just get pushed off stage just now what the hell — sanj (@tobesosanj) February 28, 2026

Me when that rando just pushed Sombr in the middle of performing #Brits2026 pic.twitter.com/B7miLbEEAs — g (@georgiagloverr_) February 28, 2026

