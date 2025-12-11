Why Simon Cowell's huge net worth won't be inherited by his son

Simon Cowell at a red carpet and pictured with his son. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Simon Cowell has revealed that he plans to leave his millions to "someone", but it will not be his son.

From creating world-renowned talent shows like The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent, to forming record-breaking boyband One Direction, Simon Cowell has shaped the music industry - and earned a nice pay check for it along the way.

The music mogul started his career in late 70s/early 80s, gradually working his way up the career ladder. However, it wasn't until 2001, when he became a judge on Pop Idol UK, that he was introduced to a wider audience. It was that opportunity helped him become a judge on American Idol the following year.

Since then, he's created and produced many global franchises with, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, being his latest project. But despite his incredible success over the years, he's decided to take a surprising approach to his inheritance, revealing that his son won't receive any of his money.

Simon with his 11-year-old son Eric. Picture: Instagram

Before his son was born, Simon spoke to The Mirror and revealed his plans with his inheritance, saying: “I’m going to leave my money to somebody. A charity, probably - kids and dogs.

“I don’t believe in passing on from one generation to another."

He added: “Your legacy has to be that hopefully you gave enough people an opportunity, so that they could do well, and you gave them your time, taught them what you know.”

Despite having a very successful career, the music mogul admitted he would be working well into his older years. He said: "I’m going to be still working in my 80s or 90s."

Although Simon didn't specify what charities he plans to donate to, earlier this year it was announced he was the newest patron for GOSH charity, and has helped raise over £1.1 million for their new Children’s Cancer Centre.

Simon formed boyband One Direction. Picture: Alamy

What is Simon Cowell's net worth?

In 2025, Simon's net worth is estimated at roughly $600 million which is equivalent as £450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His impressive net worth comes from global franchises like The X Factor, which has been licensed in 45 countries, as well as his music management company Syco Entertainment and artist royalties having previously signed One Direction, Little Mix and Leona Lewis.

However, on a recent podcast, the music mogul admitted, “I always worry about money". Simon then went on to explain that the unpredictability of events like COVID made him want to get his “shows into production around the world quicker” that year.

Simon Cowell's newly formed boy band 'December 10'. Picture: Instagram

Simon is currently looking to former a new boyband to match the success of One Direction. His new Netflix documentary, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, follows him scout the country in search of the best new young male talent.

Viewers will be taken behind the scenes to witness the pivotal moments when his new seven-member boyband, December 10, was formed.

Taking to Instagram, the band announced their debut, writing: "We’re officially December 10. Grateful you’re here! Big things ahead. Let’s goooooo we love you all 🩷 John, Cruz, Nicolas, Sean, Josh, Danny & Hendrik 🩷."

Fans have reason to be excited, as it appears the group is already working on their first single. John hinted on Instagram stories, posting a clip with the caption: "Cooking up a storm 🌪️ #studio."

