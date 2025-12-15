December 10 reveal what it's really like to work with Simon Cowell

15 December 2025, 16:56

A picture of December 10 posing together and Simon Cowell pictured at a red carpet event.
December 10 share their honest thoughts about Simon Cowell. Picture: Instagram & Alamy

By Lily Bell

Simon Cowell's newest boy band' December 10' have shared their honest thoughts about the music mogul for the first time.

All seven-members of Simon's Cowell's newest boy band, December 10, have spoken out for the first time to share what it's really like to work with the music mogul.

Fans of all ages have loved watching Simon's Netflix documentary, Simon Cowell: The Next Act, which saw boy band December 10 be formed on camera. Simon set out to find find the best new young male talent to form a group that could match the Global success of One Direction, whom were famously formed on The X Factor.

As the band launch their first-ever music video, the boys - Cruz, Danny, Hendrick, John, Josh, Nicolas and Sean - have spoken out to share their honest opinions about Simon and the mentorship he's given them.

December 10 pictured posing together on The Next Act.
The boy band are set to release their debut single. . Picture: Netflix

Speaking to The Mirror, Cruz described Simon as the "the most humble person you'll ever meet" - a similar sentiment shared by all the boys.

As bandmate John also revealed that Simon was a “very genuine character" and that the band “love him” very much for his honesty.

While Danny, Nicholas and Josh all agreed that he was completely different from his TV persona, Nicholas said: "Simon Cowell is very down to earth. Watching him on television, what you see is a persona."

Josh added: "He's nice, he's not, like 'nasty', like people say he is on TV."

At the end of The Next Act, Simon told them: "When this show airs your whole life changes. I am really, really proud of you individually. I am seeing you about to do what you always dreamt of doing.

"Probably the most important advice is, whoever becomes your very very first fan is the most important person in the world."

December 10 at the red carpet for the release of 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'
December 10 celebrate the release of 'Simon Cowell: The Next Act'. Picture: Getty

Although many viewers have instantly warmed to the new boy band, others have been left divided over their name - particularly One Direction fans. This is because they feel December 10 or 'D1' is trying too hard to be '1D'.

Many One Direction fans have shared their upset online. One commented: "It's like he's trying to replace 1D will not happen absolutely NO ONE will replace them or even be near close to taking over."

However, it was actually the boys in the band who decided their name in a meeting with their record label, not Simon. In the Netflix doc they are seen explaining the meaning, saying: "The show drops on December 10th, so it can be like our birthday, like our anniversary."

When they asked Simon what he thought, he said he "absolutely loves it".

