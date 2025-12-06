Sian Welby stuns on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet 2025

6 December 2025, 18:37

Sian Welby pictured at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet.
Sian Welby dazzles on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock
Here's a closer look at Sian Welby's jaw-dropping red carpet look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025.

Capital Breakfast's Sian Welby is looking like a real-life Christmas edition Barbie tonight, as she helps kick off the UK's biggest Christmas party!

Joined by her Breakfast team, Jordan North and Chris Stark, the stunning presenter is hosting Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2025 at The O2.

Before Anne-Marie kick started the UK's biggest Christmas party, mum-of-one Sian graced us with her "DISCO BARBIE 🪩" presence in a stunning pink jumpsuit #CapitalJBB red carpet.

Sian Welby pictured at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet.
Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Styled by Tatiana de Normann, Sian graced the red carpet in a dazzling deep pink, sequin jumpsuit from the Nadine Murabi archive. She paired the jumpsuit with some killer pink Versace platforms.

Of course, Sian's Christmas look wouldn't be complete without adorning herself in some sparkles! She wore jewellery from Jacobson Jewellery and Swarovski.

And if you want to look as good as Sian this festive season, look no further because we've found some dupes to recreate the look.

Starting with the base of the outfit, here's a near identical pink sequin playsuit from Aurelle London, retailing at a reasonable £44.95. If nude pink is more your vibe, there's a strapped champagne sequin jumpsuit from Debenhams at £91 reduced from £131.

Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark pictured at the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet.
Sian Welby, Jordan North and Chris Stark. Picture: Shutterstock

If you're looking for the party heels to match Sian, look no further - Debenhams has the perfect platform heels for just £19.99.

And we can’t forget our beloved boys who joined Sian on the carpet, completing the stylish trio. Jordan looked sharp in a two-pieced dusty navy suit, while Chris stood out in a mint green suede jacket paired with white trousers.

Sharing a closer look at her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 outfit, Sian wrote "🪩 THE CATAGORY IS: DISCO BARBIE 🪩" on Instagram.

Read more Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball news:

Watch #CapitalJBB live and catch all the highlights on Global Player and on our YouTube!

