Fans React After Shawn Mendes Says He’s ‘Nicer Than Harry Styles’

21 September 2021, 16:34

Shawn Mendes was asked about Harry Styles in a lie-detector challenge
Shawn Mendes was asked about Harry Styles in a lie-detector challenge. Picture: Alamy
Shawn Mendes was faced with the question - 'do you think you're nicer than Harry Styles?'.

Anyone who’s a true Shawn Mendes fan will know how much he supports Harry Styles and his music.

His girlfriend Camila Cabello even was self-admittedly a One Direction fan back in the day, and now the couple is even good pals with former 1D singer Niall Horan.

So, it’s safe to say things got tense when Shawn sat down with Vanity Fair for their famous lie detector YouTube segment and was asked a bunch of questions - one of which was about Harry.

While hooked to the test, the ‘Stitches’ singer was asked if he thought he was a nice guy, to which he replied: “I think I’m up there with the nicer percentage of people.”

Shawn Mendes was asked if he thought he was nicer than Harry Styles
Shawn Mendes was asked if he thought he was nicer than Harry Styles. Picture: @shawnmendes/Instagram

He was then asked if he thought he was ‘nicer’ than the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star.

Shawn responded: “Am I nicer than this man? It’s hard to tell, I’ve never really actually met him or hung out with him.

“But, looking at this photo… I think maybe, I could be a bit nicer than him,” he said before laughing.

He continued: “I’m really not capable of lying, I’m telling the truth. He does look quite nice in this photo."

Although fans were divided by his opinion, others were quick to remind each other that Shawn had to give an answer while hooked to the test for the fun of the game.

“I think it's fair to say you might be nicer than someone you've never even met, if you believe you're a nice person. so i'm not gonna attack shawn for that answer bc he can never know until he meets harry [sic],” tweeted one person.

Fans were also quick to add that Shawn is also a big supporter of Harry’s, with another writing: “I still can't understand why he was asked this, but anyway, he's really cute and he's a big harry fan!”

