Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber Jamming Round A Piano Proves They're Mates Once & For All

10 July 2020, 13:37

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates
Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber jamming together proves they're mates. Picture: Scooter Braun

Scooter Braun's posted a video of Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly jamming together round a piano and people are seriously freaking out at three icons being in a room together.

A video of Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber and Tori Kelly jamming as Shawn plays piano has surfaced and proven once and for all the two stars are friends, after endless speculation of tension or Shawn 'ignoring' Justin at an event.

Justin Bieber Calls Out Shawn Mendes On His 'Prince Of Pop' Post

Scooter Braun posted the video online of two artists he manages, Justin and Tori, along with Shawn, who sits at the piano playing a tune as Justin freestyles over the top.

It is thought the video was taken after they turned out to support Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge who was receiving a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with other enormous names including Lionel Richie and Sam Smith turning out as well.

There's always been talk amongst fans of the two Canadian stars having tension, as Shawn was formerly linked to Hailey Baldwin before she reunited and married Justin, with the pair even attending the Met Gala together in 2019, which really doesn't sound that long ago, but so much has happened since then!

However, the pair have always insisted they're cool, with Justin even jokingly challenging Shawn to a hockey match after a publication declared the 'In My Blood' singer the 'prince of pop' after claiming the title is his.

But, this footage shows they're absolutely cool, and even hang out with each other during their free time, and absolutely no beef exists, sorry to the drama queens!

