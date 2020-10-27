Shawn Mendes Cuddles His 'Queen' Camila Cabello In Sweet Kitchen Snap

27 October 2020, 15:27

Shawn Mendes calls Camila Cabello his queen in sweet snap
Shawn Mendes calls Camila Cabello his queen in sweet snap. Picture: PA/ Instagram @shawnmendes

Shawn Mendes just called Camila Cabello his 'queen' whilst posting an adorable snap of them chilling at home together.

Shawn Mendes has posted a rare snap of him and girlfriend Camila Cabello at home together, calling her his 'queen' and making everyone simultaneously say 'awww' at just how loved up these two are.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: Are Shawn And Camila Still Together?

Shawn Mendes cuddles Camila Cabello in sweet snap
Shawn Mendes cuddles Camila Cabello in sweet snap. Picture: Instagram @shawnmendes

Captioning the adorable candid snap, 'reina', which translates from Spanish to the word 'queen', the 'Wonder' singer is letting everyone know just how happy he is with 'Havana' singer Camila.

Fans are flooding the Canadian singer with comments about how they should really give a warning before dropping such heartwarming content onto all our feeds.

One wrote, "SHAWN REALLY CALLED CAMILA QUEEN lemme go cry brb."

Another said: "SHAWN AND CAMILA WE GET IT, WE’RE SINGLE."

We agree with both statements.

It was only last week the 'In My Blood' singer dropped the trailer to his upcoming Netflix documentary, where he revealed every song he's ever written has been about Camila.

Sitting in the car, he recounts telling the 'Liar' singer she's been his musical inspiration for years.

He says: "My song come on the radio and I'm like, 'everything is about you, it's always been about you.'"

"She's like 'What do you mean?'"

"I'm like, 'They're all about you, like every song I've ever wrote.'"

The pair had gone somewhat quiet in the past few months, leading people to wonder if they were still together, with reports emerging in August suggesting they were 'taking some time apart'.

However, this latest snap is surefire proof the couple are going stronger than ever, and we really can't wait to hear Shawn's upcoming record, full of songs about Camila!

