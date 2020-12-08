Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Christmas Song Video Is One Big Adorable Home Movie

8 December 2020, 12:42

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recorded a home video for their new song
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recorded a home video for their new song. Picture: Camila Cabello/Instagram

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have put their own spin on ‘The Christmas Song’, and the video is very cute.

Shawn Mendes not only blessed us with his new album, ‘Wonder’, this December but he’s also released a festive tune, ‘The Christmas Song’, with girlfriend Camila Cabello to boost our spirits even more.

Shawn Mendes’ ‘Teach Me How To Love’ Lyrics Give Intimate Look At Relationship With Camila Cabello

The couple covered the Nat King Cole track with a music video of their own; a montage of clips of them dancing under fairy lights, cuddling up in Christmas jumpers, and holding their adorable puppy Tarzan.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recorded their Christmas music video at home
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recorded their Christmas music video at home. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Vevo

Shawn shot the video while he and Camila recorded the song at their home studio set-up, with each of them taking it in turns to lark about in front of the camera – when they weren’t covering each other in kisses that is.

There’s also a clip of the lovebirds sat by an outdoor fire with their friends, where Camila can be seen resting her arms on her boyfriend’s legs.

Camila’s mum Sinuhe Estrabao also makes an appearance, decorating the family’s giant Christmas tree.

Shawn and Camila's dog Tarzan makes a frequent appearance
Shawn and Camila's dog Tarzan makes a frequent appearance. Picture: Shawn Mendes/Vevo

They made sure to include the reality of 2020, capturing a snippet of a huge Zoom call as they caught up with all their pals.

Announcing the song on Twitter, Camila said: “Shawn & I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans & we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong.”

All streams will support Feeding America, which Camila and Shawn kicked things off with by donating $100k.

