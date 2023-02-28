Selena Gomez On Why She Fell Out Of Touch With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

28 February 2023, 16:29

Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed"
Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed". Picture: Alamy/Wizards of Waverly Pod/Instagram

Selena Gomez has spoken about feeling "ashamed" after drifting away from the cast of the Wizards of Waverly Place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez got very candid when talking about her relationships with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars over the years.

The 30-year-old star appeared on the Wizards of Waverly Pod, and she didn't hold back when speaking to Jennifer Stone, (who played the beloved Harper), and David DeLuise (who of course portrayed Selena's Disney dad).

Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Hangs Out With North West On TikTok

Wizards Of Waverly Place Was Almost A Very Different TV Show

When asked what one of her biggest regrets in life is, Selena revealed that she wished she'd kept in closer contact with her former colleagues of the magical sitcom.

She said she "felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," and that caused her to become distant from her Wizards of Waverly Place family.

Selena Gomez talked about her relationships with her co-stars
Selena Gomez talked about her relationships with her co-stars. Picture: Getty
Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Selena to fame
Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Selena to fame. Picture: Getty

She went on to explain why she drifted from the cast over the years in a heartfelt moment, Selena said in a clip on the podcast's Instagram: "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A: you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me.

"And B: I didn't want to let you down," the star admitted.

Despite there being distance in the past, it seems that the 'Rare' songstress, Jennifer and David still share a very strong bond from their days on the show.

David, who played Jerry Russo, got choked up, he replied: "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that.

"Obviously I miss you," the Wizards patriarch said.

Selena and Jennifer have been friends since 2007
Selena and Jennifer have been friends since 2007. Picture: Getty
The co-stars spoke about their relationships over the years
The co-stars spoke about their relationships over the years. Picture: Wizards of Waverly Pod/Instagram

Selena's onscreen best friend and now-real-life pal Jennifer Stone echoed a similar sentiment, she said: "I appreciate you saying that too, because to be perfectly blunt there has been times where I'm like, ‘Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?'

"You know what I mean? So, I appreciate you being that honest," Jennifer said.

Gomez made sure that her adoration for her co-stars was crystal clear: "I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Is Justin Bieber's Justice UK Tour Cancelled? How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Ice Spice Rumours

Features

Here's why the internet thinks Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice

Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?

Louis Tomlinson opened up about One Direction's split

Louis Tomlinson Recalls Feeling ‘Mortified’ When One Direction Split & Sheds Light On Reunion

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

How Much Was Adele's Engagement Ring?

Inside bombshell Rosie's life before Love Island

Inside Rosie Seabrook’s Life Before Love Island & Why Fans Think They Recognise Her

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star