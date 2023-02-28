Selena Gomez On Why She Fell Out Of Touch With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed". Picture: Alamy/Wizards of Waverly Pod/Instagram

Selena Gomez has spoken about feeling "ashamed" after drifting away from the cast of the Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena Gomez got very candid when talking about her relationships with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars over the years.

The 30-year-old star appeared on the Wizards of Waverly Pod, and she didn't hold back when speaking to Jennifer Stone, (who played the beloved Harper), and David DeLuise (who of course portrayed Selena's Disney dad).

When asked what one of her biggest regrets in life is, Selena revealed that she wished she'd kept in closer contact with her former colleagues of the magical sitcom.

She said she "felt ashamed of the decisions that I made," and that caused her to become distant from her Wizards of Waverly Place family.

Selena Gomez talked about her relationships with her co-stars. Picture: Getty

Wizards of Waverly Place catapulted Selena to fame. Picture: Getty

She went on to explain why she drifted from the cast over the years in a heartfelt moment, Selena said in a clip on the podcast's Instagram: "I didn't want you guys to see me in the state that I was in, because A: you would have told me the truth, which terrifies me.

"And B: I didn't want to let you down," the star admitted.

Despite there being distance in the past, it seems that the 'Rare' songstress, Jennifer and David still share a very strong bond from their days on the show.

David, who played Jerry Russo, got choked up, he replied: "That's really sweet, and thank you for saying that.

"Obviously I miss you," the Wizards patriarch said.

Selena and Jennifer have been friends since 2007. Picture: Getty

The co-stars spoke about their relationships over the years. Picture: Wizards of Waverly Pod/Instagram

Selena's onscreen best friend and now-real-life pal Jennifer Stone echoed a similar sentiment, she said: "I appreciate you saying that too, because to be perfectly blunt there has been times where I'm like, ‘Did we stop being friends because I didn't tell her what she wanted to hear?'

"You know what I mean? So, I appreciate you being that honest," Jennifer said.

Gomez made sure that her adoration for her co-stars was crystal clear: "I appreciate you guys dearly. I love you so much in a way that I've never loved anybody else."

