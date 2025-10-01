Selena Gomez reveals the cutest wedding dress detail dedicated to husband Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez made a sweet tribute to her new husband in her wedding dress. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ralph Lauren spared no effort when it came to Selena Gomez's three wedding dresses for her big day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco really did pay attention to the smallest of details when it came to their showbiz wedding on the last weekend of September.

From Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran doing speeches, to Benny's wedding jewellery and even their chic wedding cake, no detail was forgotten about making their special day even more sentimental.

And now it's emerged that Selena had the cutest little dedication made to her new husband in one of her wedding dresses that really captured the love of the day.

Showing off all three of her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses on Instagram (why have one when you can have multiple?!), The Only Murders In The Building actress gave fans a close up of the lace which revealed an intricate heart with hers and Benny's initials in.

The rest of the stunning dress featured a lace halter neck, a fitted bodice and a gorgeous floral train.

Selena wasn't the only one thinking about the finer details as husband Benny also took the opportunity to have not one, but two, little mementos put into his wedding band for his wife.

An 18k gold band, the music producer had their wedding date engraved on the inside as well as added both his and Selena's birthstones. Sweet, right?!

Selena and Benny have been drip feeding their fans tiny pieces of information from their big day since it happened on September 25th.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went official with their romance in 2023. Picture: Getty

We know she had a star-studded guest list which included some huge celebrity names like Taylor, Ed, Ashley Park and Paris Hilton.

Selena's mother Mandy Teefey also confirmed that Selena's grandfather walked her down the aisle and that some of her lifelong friends stood by her side as bridesmaids.

Read more:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.