Selena Gomez reveals the cutest wedding dress detail dedicated to husband Benny Blanco

1 October 2025, 12:57 | Updated: 1 October 2025, 14:38

Selena Gomez made a sweet tribute to her new husband in her wedding dress
Selena Gomez made a sweet tribute to her new husband in her wedding dress. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Ralph Lauren spared no effort when it came to Selena Gomez's three wedding dresses for her big day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco really did pay attention to the smallest of details when it came to their showbiz wedding on the last weekend of September.

From Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran doing speeches, to Benny's wedding jewellery and even their chic wedding cake, no detail was forgotten about making their special day even more sentimental.

And now it's emerged that Selena had the cutest little dedication made to her new husband in one of her wedding dresses that really captured the love of the day.

Showing off all three of her Ralph Lauren wedding dresses on Instagram (why have one when you can have multiple?!), The Only Murders In The Building actress gave fans a close up of the lace which revealed an intricate heart with hers and Benny's initials in.

The rest of the stunning dress featured a lace halter neck, a fitted bodice and a gorgeous floral train.

Selena wasn't the only one thinking about the finer details as husband Benny also took the opportunity to have not one, but two, little mementos put into his wedding band for his wife.

An 18k gold band, the music producer had their wedding date engraved on the inside as well as added both his and Selena's birthstones. Sweet, right?!

Selena and Benny have been drip feeding their fans tiny pieces of information from their big day since it happened on September 25th.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes Awards
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went official with their romance in 2023. Picture: Getty

We know she had a star-studded guest list which included some huge celebrity names like Taylor, Ed, Ashley Park and Paris Hilton.

Selena's mother Mandy Teefey also confirmed that Selena's grandfather walked her down the aisle and that some of her lifelong friends stood by her side as bridesmaids.

Read more:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

A surprising Love Island couple have split after whirlwind romance

Surprising Love Island couple split after whirlwind romance

Love Island

MAFS UK's Dean has responded to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

MAFS UK's Dean responds to Sarah's 'fat shaming' Care Bear comment

TV & Film

Lola Young announces break from performing amid health scare

Lola Young cancels upcoming performances and tour dates amid health scare

Leigh [left] and Leah [right] married on MAFS UK season 10

Are MAFS UK's Leah and Leigh still together?

TV & Film

Kem Cetinay is playing padel for 24 hours for Make Some Noise

Find your nearest padel location!

Events

An argument between Keye and Steven was teased in episode 8

What happened between MAFS UK's Steven and Keye?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

JADE breaks down every song on THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Shakira in an interview with Capital [left]. Shakira and Harry at a wedding [right].

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira on becoming Harry's girlfriend and plans to live together

Love Island

Exclusive
Shakira teased an upcoming project with Toni and Yasmin

Exclusive: Love Island's Shakira teases upcoming project with Toni and Yas

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Ty reveals major next step in Angel relationship

Exclusive: Love Island's Ty shares wholesome Angel relationship update

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Lauren Wood and Harrison Solomon after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Lauren gives update on Harrison relationship

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Harry speaks on Dejon friendship after the villa

Exclusive: Love Island's Harry addresses Dejon fall out speculation

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits