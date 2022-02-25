Selena Gomez Shares Photo With Simi Khadra Days After The Weeknd Romance Rumours

25 February 2022, 10:18

Selena Gomez clears up Simi Khadra feud rumours amid romance with The Weeknd
Selena Gomez clears up Simi Khadra feud rumours amid romance with The Weeknd. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram/@simihaze/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has let fans know there’s no bad blood with her and The Weeknd’s new rumoured girlfriend, Simi Khadra.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has shut down feud rumours with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s new rumoured girlfriend, Simi Khadra.

The Canadian pop star - real name Abel Tesfaye - celebrated his 32nd birthday last weekend with some of his closest pals - and DJ Simi was one of the stars in attendance.

The pair sparked rumours that they were dating after they were spotted sharing a kiss in a video obtained by TMZ.

Selena Gomez's Make-Up Range Has Landed In The UK Complete With A Rare Beauty Cafe

Selena Gomez assured fans there's no bad blood between her and Simi Khadra
Selena Gomez assured fans there's no bad blood between her and Simi Khadra. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram
Simi Khadra and Selena Gomez have been pals since 2013
Simi Khadra and Selena Gomez have been pals since 2013. Picture: @selenagomez/Instagram

The Weeknd’s long-term ex Bella Hadid, who was formerly friends with Simi, reportedly unfollowed the DJ following the viral clip of the new lovebirds.

However, Abel’s ex Selena Gomez has shown there’s no bad blood between them and she’s seemingly supportive of his new romance.

The Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram just days after The Weeknd and Simi locking lips went viral and shared a snap with Simi and her twin sister Haze, who form DJ duo, Simi and Haze.

Simi Khadra and The Weeknd have sparked dating rumours
Simi Khadra and The Weeknd have sparked dating rumours. Picture: @simihaze/Instagram
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for nine months in 2017
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated for nine months in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Selena simply captioned the post: “Since 2013,” letting fans on the ‘gram know nothing is getting in the way of their friendship.

Selena and Abel dated briefly between January and October 2017 following his on-again-off-again romance with Bella, whom the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer dated on and off between 2015-2019.

Meanwhile, the ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer dated Abel following her very famous relationship with Justin Bieber, which began in 2011 and was on and off until 2018.

