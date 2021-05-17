From Selena Gomez to Lil Nas X, Stars Who Get Real About Mental Health

Celebs are speaking out on hard-hitting topics around mental health. Picture: Getty

The likes of Selena Gomez, Lil Nas X and Shawn Mendes are leading by example and talking openly about issues relating to mental health.

Artists such as Jesy Nelson and Demi Lovato have illustrated the importance of being vocal around crucial topics such as anxiety, depression and other mental health struggles, with some even channelling their struggles into their work.

Reaching out and talking about such hard-hitting topics is always the first step towards better wellbeing - we admire these role models for setting a precedent!

Jesy Nelson Quit Little Mix After Having A Panic Attack On ‘Sweet Melody’ Video Set

Here are five stars who are breaking down the stigma around mental health.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez got real about some of her personal struggles when she visited Capital FM after releasing her confessional third studio album, 'Rare'.

In the video, Selena declared: "My ultimate dream is that I am able to save peoples lives through something, a song, music or just me speaking about the troubles, trials and tribulations that I have gone through.

"That would be my goal. I'd rather be remembered as someone who has helped, that I could be a voice for others who maybe don't know what's going on or what they're feeling. That's what I hope."

The songstress answered several personal questions, talking honestly about the difficulties she's faced in her adult life.

Lil Nas X takes to social media to talk freely on mental health. Picture: Getty

Lil Nas X

In February Lil Nas X posted a series of videos to his TikTok page detailing his life story and the many hurdles he has overcome at such a young age, he spoke about being a hypochondriac and struggling mentally before his career took off.

The posts soon went viral, with many commending the 'Old Town Road' singer in the comments for sharing his story.

Watch part one of the video series below, more can be found on Lil Nas X's TikTok page.

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson has openly discussed her struggles with depression, body image and trolling online multiple times throughout her career.

Jesy visited Capital FM in 2019 to discuss Odd One Out, an award-winning documentary that retold her experience with bullying in the first four years of being a member of Little Mix.

She even went on to tell Roman Kemp that she had considered leaving the band due to the constant comparison she felt she was subjected to in a girl group.

Jesy ultimately ended up departing from the girl group in December 2020 and is rumoured to be working on solo music. The trailblazer has illustrated the importance of making life choices with your mental health as top priority.

Demi Lovato gets real with fans in her documenatary, 'Dancing with the Devil'. Picture: Getty

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato approaches topics surrounding substance abuse and mental wellbeing in her documentary web series, Dancing with the Devil, which coincided with the release of her seventh studio album of the same name.

The docuseries follows Demi's journey of recovery after her 2018 heroin overdose, the star gets candid to the cameras about how fame and addiction have impacted her.

She also announced a new podcast series, 4D with Demi Lovato, the 28-year-old singer will be chatting to various celebrities about the LGBTQ+ community and mental health and set to air weekly from May 19th.

Shawn Mendes is open about his struggles with anxiety and being in the public eye. Picture: Getty

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has become continually more candid about his struggles with anxiety, and how the pressures of fame can weigh him down.

His track, 'In My Blood', is hailed as a mental health anthem as Shawn's anxiety served as an inspiration to the hugely popular song.

The 22-year-old songwriter spoke to PEOPLE in 2019 to chat about the importance of speaking out on these issues. He said: "Talking about the problem was one of the scariest but most important things I've ever done."

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please check our article on How To Get Help With Your Mental Health

