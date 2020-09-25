Selena Gomez Proudly Shows Off Kidney Transplant Scar: ‘All Bodies Are Beautiful’

Selena Gomez has been showing off her kidney transplant scar. Picture: instagram

Selena Gomez has been proudly showing off her kidney transplant scar on Instagram.

Selena Gomez has admitted she used to ‘cover up’ her kidney transplant scar but is now ‘proud’ to show it off.

The ‘Rare’ singer recently shared a swimwear snap on Instagram and opened up about how she is now, ‘more than ever,’ feeling ‘confident’ about who she is and what she went through.

Selena Gomez Won't Be Singing About Justin Bieber Heartbreak Anymore: ‘That Part Of Me Is Over’

Selena Gomez has admitted she used to 'cover up' to hide her scar. Picture: instagram

She captioned the post: “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up.

“Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that.

“T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.”

Selena shocked the world when she announced she had had a kidney transplant in 2017.

The ‘rare’ singer announced the news in an Instagram post, which read: “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.

“I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.

“Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.

“And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.

“Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org -by grace through faith.”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Selena Gomez News