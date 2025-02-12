Selena Gomez breaks silence amid Emilia Pérez star tweet controversy

12 February 2025, 15:46 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 16:01

Selena Gomez says 'some of the magic has disappeared' amid 'Emilia Pérez' controversy
Selena Gomez says 'some of the magic has disappeared' amid 'Emilia Pérez' controversy. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"Some of the magic has disappeared..."

Selena Gomez has responded amid the ongoing Emilia Pérez drama involving the lead actress' problematic past tweets.

In case you haven't been keeping up with the controversy surrounding the Oscar-nominated film, here's a brief rundown: Earlier this year, lead actress Karla Sofia Gascón's past offensive tweets (that included racist and Islamophobic remarks as well as problematic comments about George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars) were resurfaced. They've since been deleted and she's apologised, but she's also now defended herself against the backlash.

As a result, Netflix has reportedly distanced itself from Karla (who is nominated for Best Actress at this year's Oscars) and shifted the focus of the film's Oscar campaign.

Now, Selena has spoken about it for the first time...

Selena Gomez has responded amid the Karla Sofia Gascón Twitter controversy
Selena Gomez has responded amid the Karla Sofia Gascón Twitter controversy. Picture: Getty

When asked about how she was doing with the film now under a "microscope", she replied: "I’m really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done and I’m just grateful."

"I live with no regrets and I would do this movie over and over again if I could."

In one of her statements, Karla claimed that people had "created posts as if it were me insulting even my colleagues", seemingly in response to an alleged screenshot reported by The Latin Times in which it appears to show Karla insulting Selena.

She wrote: "They have created posts as if it were me insulting even my colleagues, things I wrote to glorify as if they were criticism, jokes as if they were reality, words that without the background only seem hate. All so that I don't win anything and sink me."

Selena is not the only cast member who has addressed Karla's controversy. Zoe Saldaña, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, responding during a Q&A back in January.

“It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group," Zoe said.

“I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me. It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now," she added.

WATCH: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

Selena Gomez & Zoe Saldaña Reveal Surprise Emilia Pérez Inspirations

