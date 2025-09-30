Selena Gomez's new husband Benny Blanco has hidden sweet mementos in his wedding ring

30 September 2025, 11:23

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco holding hands and showing off their new wedding rings alongside a selfies of the couple on their wedding day
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showed off their new wedding jewellery after their wedding day. Picture: Selena Gomez/Benny Blanco/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Benny Blanco has included some super cute details in his wedding band to show his love for Selena Gomez.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding has already become one of the biggest celebrity events of 2025 thanks to the singer wearing two Ralph Lauren wedding dresses, speeches from the likes of Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift and a star-studded guest list.

However, it's the tiny details that are really pulling on our heart strings as it's been revealed the music producer has a number of hidden and important mementos in his wedding ring for his new wife.

From the outside, it may just look like a gold band (18k of course) but upon closer inspection, you'd see some sweet secret details that make us feel all warm and fuzzy on the inside.

Designed by luxury jeweller Jacob & Co., the band is first engraved on the inside with the couple's wedding date, 9.27.25. Benny then added their birthstones, a 0.03 carat round ruby and a 0.03 round aquamarine stone.

Benny Blanco's wedding ring was engraved with their special date and featured their birthstones too
Benny Blanco's wedding ring was engraved with their special date and featured their birthstones too. Picture: Jacob & Co.

The jeweller revealed in a press release: "Jewellery tells a story, and with these bespoke creations, we wanted to capture Benny and Selena’s love in its purest form.

"Every detail, down to the choice of stones, was meant to honour their journey and create heirlooms that will last forever. We are proud to be part of this journey.”

Benny also had two other bespoke pieces made for him including a diamond bracelet and a matching watch.

Selena and Benny were eager to show off their new wedding jewellery which they posted in a loved up Instagram snap as they held hands.

She is wearing her show stopping marquise diamond engagement ring that he proposed to her with in December 2024 alongside her new matching diamond wedding band.

Benny and Selena began dating in June 2023 after they collaborated together on her 2019 single 'I Can't Get Enough'.

