Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Dodges Questions About Their Friendship

3 May 2023, 15:33 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 15:41

Francia Raisa fuels feud rumours with Selena Gomez
Francia Raisa fuels feud rumours with Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Francia Raisa has fuelled rumours that she is no longer on speaking terms with Selena Gomez after she dodges questions about their friendship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After speculation that Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa were feuding, the ‘Rare’ songstress publicly stated that she’s ‘forever ‘in debt’ to her friend and kidney donor.

However, rumours of a rift in their friendship have surfaced yet again after Francia seemingly dodged a paparazzi question about Selena.

Selena Gomez & Her Little Sister Dressed Up As Taylor Swift For The Eras Tour

In a video obtained by TMZ, the How I Met Your Father star was approached by a paparazzo whilst out walking her dog in LA and she refused to comment about her long-term pal.

She was asked about the current state of her friendship with Selena and why she still doesn’t follow her back on Instagram, Francia coyly replied: “Sunday is so fun, it’s the day of rest.”

Selena Gomez models new Rare Beauty lip oils

Francia refused to comment on her relationship with Selena
Francia refused to comment on her relationship with Selena. Picture: Getty

The actress was further quizzed on whether she still spoke to the pop star, and she said: “It’s a good day isn’t it, it’s so pretty out now.”

Throughout the clip Francia continued to dodge any questions, answering with idle chit-chat and even posing her own questions for the reporter.

It wasn’t until the end of the video that she spoke about when she famously donated one of her kidneys to Selena in 2017.

The paparazzo asked if she would “do it again now with all the circumstances going on,” alluding to their alleged feud. She responded: “I would definitely speak to someone again about organ donation and the process and stuff.

“Because I’ve done it a few times [spoken to people] and it’s not something I’d promote obviously,” Francia said in the clip.

Selena Gomez said she was 'forever in debt' to Francia
Selena Gomez said she was 'forever in debt' to Francia. Picture: Getty
Francia Raisa wouldn't comment on Selena
Francia Raisa wouldn't comment on Selena. Picture: Getty

Raisa then recounted a touching exchange with someone who had also undergone a kidney donation and said: “For all of that it’s worth it.”

Rumours of a falling out between the pair first emerged in November when Selena released her documentary My Mind & Me, in an interview about the project she famously named Taylor Swift as her only friend in the industry, which Francia called "interesting".

A few months later, Selena publicly praised Francia whilst appearing on the Apple TV+ docuseries Dear..., she said: "My best friend. Her name is Francia. She said, 'No, I am absolutely getting tested.'

“I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia. The idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming. And within three days, she went to get tested, and she was a match.

"And it was one of those moments where I felt watched over. I know I was so so so lucky," she spoke about how the organ donation process.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' 'Satellite' music video is taking over the internet

Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Music Video Has Fans Spinning Out

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

Mimi Webb and Finneas dropped a song

Mimi Webb And Finneas Join Musical Forces On A New Song

Exclusive
James Corden on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

James Corden Didn't Want A One Direction Reunion On His Show

Harry Styles talks about failed love in 'Satellite'

Harry Styles’ ‘Satellite’ Lyrics Have Sent Fans Into Orbit

Lewis Capaldi is official with his girlfriend

Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend Ellie MacDowell?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star