30 September 2025, 13:42 | Updated: 30 September 2025, 15:50

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party
Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids? Inside her wedding bridal party. Picture: @itsbennyblanco via Instagram, @selenagomez via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Did Selena Gomez have bridesmaids for her wedding to Benny Blanco? Was Taylor Swift Maid of Honor? Was Miley Cyrus invited? Here's what we know.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married and the internet can't get enough of their gorgeous wedding photos.

Shortly after they said "I do", both Selena and Benny took to Instagram to share a couple of glimpses of their big day, including the first look at Selena's stunning wedding dress.

Naturally, fans have been dying to know more about the star-studded nuptials. Who designed Sel's dress? (Ralph Lauren!) Which of their famous friends were invited? (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and so many more!) And who were Selena's bridesmaids?

In fact, people have been so desperate to find out all the details that they've even created AI images and now a completely fake one with an AI-generated Selena and 'her famous bridesmaids' has gone viral on Facebook.

Here's what we know about who Selena chose as her bridesmaids on her special day.

Who were Selena Gomez's bridesmaids?

Selena Gomez's bridesmaids: Who from her bachelorette party was included in the bridal party?
Selena Gomez's bridesmaids: Who from her bachelorette party was included in the bridal party? Picture: @selenagomez via Instagram

Who was Selena Gomez's Maid of Honor?

Aside from the photos they've shared online so far, Selena and Benny themselves have not revealed any of the details about their wedding ceremony or the bridal party... yet!

Several sources have shared a few insights on who was invited and what happened during their special day. Selena's mother Mandy Teefey also confirmed that Selena's grandfather walked her down the aisle.

As for her bridesmaids? Selena's bridal party was not amongst the photos she shared on Instagram but a source told Entertainment Tonight that Selena's bridesmaids will be "her longtime girlfriends who’ve stood by her for years."

Fans think Sel's cousin Priscilla DeLeon may have been Maid of Honour as she was Maid of Honour at Priscilla's wedding in 2019. Selena's beloved little sister Gracie also likely had a big role in the wedding, too.

Selena's bachelorette weekend in Cabo San Lucas may also hint at who was part of her bride squad. Friends Racquelle Stevens, Courtney Lopez, Ashley Cook, Connar Franklin Carpenter were all in attendance.

Were Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande at Selena Gomez's wedding?

In lieu of any confirmed information about Selena's bridesmaids, completely fake AI-generated image of Selena posing with Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus has now begun circulating on social media.

The fake image, which has a (very concerning!) 205,000 likes on Facebook, depicts Selena standing in a bathroom in her wedding dress with Taylor, Ariana and Miley posing alongside her in red dresses.

Obviously, this image is not real. Ariana no longer looks like she does in the fake image, Miley also looks completely different, there's been no reports of Ariana or Miley even being in attendance and the AI has not even included an accurate reflection of them in the mirror.

On top of the fake images, fans have also been circulating photos of Taylor when she was a bridesmaid at her best friend Abigail's wedding in 2017, claiming it's from Selena's wedding.

