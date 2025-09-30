Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name

30 September 2025, 11:52 | Updated: 30 September 2025, 17:19

Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name
Selena Gomez explains why she won't take husband Benny Blanco's last name. Picture: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

After marrying Benny Blanco in a private wedding ceremony, Selena Gomez is keeping her name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official. Selena Gomez just got married to Benny Blanco and she's opened up about why she's keeping her name.

On September 27, Selena Gomez married producer Benny Blanco at a private ceremony in California. Celebrity friends including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and SZA attended the event and Selena and Benny both took to Instagram shortly afterwards to share glimpses of the wedding. In a caption, Benny wrote: "i married a real life disney princess".

Ahead of the star-studded service, Selena confirmed that she won't be taking Benny's last name in their marriage.

Is Selena Gomez changing her last name?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recreate their first date

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2024, Selena explained that their relationship is about mutual respect and giving each other the space to be themselves: "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules." She added: "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.”

As for the topic of last names, Selena was crystal clear that she would not be changing her name for Benny. The star explained: “I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

As it stands, Selena's full name is Selena Marie Gomez. Meanwhile, Benny's full name is Benjamin Joseph Levin. It's currently unclear if Benny intends to change his name.

Selena also discussed what makes their relationship so special. She said: “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life."

Selena ended by saying: "He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

According to People, Selena's maternal granddad walked her down the aisle and there were speeches from Selena's mum and stepdad, Benny's parents and Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

A source said: "Both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

