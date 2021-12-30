Selena Gomez Reveals New Back Tattoo – Matching With BFF Cara Delevingne

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got tattoos to match. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez and close friend Cara Delevingne got matching tattoos to commemorate their friendship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selena Gomez’s tattoo artist gave fans a proper look at the new inking on her back on Wednesday, revealing a watercolour pink rose dripping with black and red.

The ‘Rare’ singer got the ink addition with good friend, model and actress Cara Delevingne who had the design along her torso.

Listen To Capital's Hits Of 2021 Playlist On Global Player

Their tattoo artist later took to Instagram to show off the pals’ matching designs, writing alongside the photo of Selena: “Watercolor on @selenagomez Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

To show off Cara’s the artist posted a video of the model topless with her arms up, revealing the intricate design.

“Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara,” they wrote.

“Fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

Selena has a large collection of tattoos, each dedicated to her friendships, music and faith.

Last year, she had a small cross inked on her collarbone, as a sign of her Christian faith.

And to celebrate the release of her album ‘Rare’ the year before, Selena had the word etched behind her ear.

Selena and Cara have been friends for years – the model was recently cast on Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, which Selena stars in and produces.

Cara will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes fascinated in the mystery.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital