Selena Gomez On Why She Felt 'Ashamed' By Revival Album Cover

Selena Gomez spoke out about feeling "ashamed". Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez opened up about feeling "really ashamed" of her nude 'Revival' album artwork in a recent interview, revaling that: "I'm not an overly sexual person."

Selena Gomez has spoken out in a candid interview about public image, sexuality and shame – revealing that she has even had regrets in these areas throughout her career.

The 29-year-old star opened up in a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, where she chatted with fellow television comedy actresses about her struggles.

The former Disney starlet told the table that she felt she wasn't true to herself by posing nude for her third solo studio album 'Revival', which came out in 2015.

"I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it," Selena said.

Selena Gomez spoke about regretting her 'Revival' album cover. Picture: Getty

Selena got transparent with her experience with shame: "I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on."

"It was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made but I think I've done my best at least," Selena Gomez continued, "I've tried to be myself."

"And myself is, I'm not an overly sexual person, sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else, it's for me," the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress poignantly said during the interview.

She spoke on how her days in the Disney machine had affected her trajectory in the spotlight, admitting that she felt she had to take on a certain persona as a teen star.

She said: "But I took control of the narrative of my life once I started becoming older because, growing up, I didn’t really have a choice."

Selena Gomez released 'Revival' in 2015. Picture: Selena Gomez/Artwork

Selena Gomez promoted the second season of her show Only Murder In The Building. Picture: Getty

"Now I understand that there are certain boundaries that I need to set for myself, and I respect and adore so many people, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me."

The TV actress special of the roundtable talk featured the likes of Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon and Tracee Ellis Ross, with the ladies discussing the challenges they've been met with over the scope of their careers.

Amy Schumer – who stars alongside Selena in season two of Only Murders In The Building – weighed in on the pop star's experience: "Someone like Selena who was sexualised at such a young age... but you really have rejected that and found your own style and presence.

"It takes a lot to decide to go in that direction," she continued.

