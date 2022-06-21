Selena Gomez On Why She Felt 'Ashamed' By Revival Album Cover

21 June 2022, 11:07

Selena Gomez spoke out about feeling "ashamed"
Selena Gomez spoke out about feeling "ashamed". Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez opened up about feeling "really ashamed" of her nude 'Revival' album artwork in a recent interview, revaling that: "I'm not an overly sexual person."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez has spoken out in a candid interview about public image, sexuality and shame – revealing that she has even had regrets in these areas throughout her career.

The 29-year-old star opened up in a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, where she chatted with fellow television comedy actresses about her struggles.

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

The former Disney starlet told the table that she felt she wasn't true to herself by posing nude for her third solo studio album 'Revival', which came out in 2015.

"I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it," Selena said.

Selena Gomez spoke about regretting her 'Revival' album cover
Selena Gomez spoke about regretting her 'Revival' album cover. Picture: Getty

Selena got transparent with her experience with shame: "I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on."

"It was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made but I think I've done my best at least," Selena Gomez continued, "I've tried to be myself."

"And myself is, I'm not an overly sexual person, sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else, it's for me," the 'Lose You To Love Me' songstress poignantly said during the interview.

She spoke on how her days in the Disney machine had affected her trajectory in the spotlight, admitting that she felt she had to take on a certain persona as a teen star.

She said: "But I took control of the narrative of my life once I started becoming older because, growing up, I didn’t really have a choice."

Selena Gomez released 'Revival' in 2015
Selena Gomez released 'Revival' in 2015. Picture: Selena Gomez/Artwork
Selena Gomez promoted the second season of her show Only Murder In The Building
Selena Gomez promoted the second season of her show Only Murder In The Building. Picture: Getty

"Now I understand that there are certain boundaries that I need to set for myself, and I respect and adore so many people, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me."

The TV actress special of the roundtable talk featured the likes of Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon and Tracee Ellis Ross, with the ladies discussing the challenges they've been met with over the scope of their careers.

Amy Schumer – who stars alongside Selena in season two of Only Murders In The Building – weighed in on the pop star's experience: "Someone like Selena who was sexualised at such a young age... but you really have rejected that and found your own style and presence.

"It takes a lot to decide to go in that direction," she continued.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Viewers called out the scene in question

Fans Call Out The Kardashians For Faking Scene In Season Finale

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele have teamed up for a Gucci collection

Harry Styles’ Gucci Collection – 8 Memes That Sum Up Our Reaction

Harry Styles took a moment out of his show to help a fan

Harry Styles Helps A Fan Come Out During Sold-Out Wembley Concert

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Niall and Amelia went on the ultimate date night!

Niall Horan & Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Support Harry Styles' Love On Tour At Wembley

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged

A Closer Look At Perrie Edwards’ Incredible Engagement Ring From Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Jeff Goldblum tries to save a superfan

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Tortures A Superfan

Calvin Harris on collabing with Little Mix

WATCH: Calvin Harris Responds To Little Mix Collab Rumours

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Sigala Ignited The Party At Capital's Summertime Ball 2022

Events

Lauren Spencer-Smith debuted in the best way at the Summertime Ball

Lauren Spencer-Smith Brought The Break-Up Anthems To The Ball

Events

Exclusive
George Ezra joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: George Ezra Reflects On His Jubilee Concert Performance

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star