Schoolboy Who Hugged Meghan Markle Writes Letter To Prince Harry Saying 'Sorry I Cuddled Your Wife’

Aker Okoye apologised to Prince Harry after hugging the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

The 16-year-old student issued an apology to Prince Harry after hugging Meghan Markle, when he met the Duchess of Sussex at his school in Dagenham.

Student Aker Okoye met the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, when she made a surprise visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London, and he went viral for his reaction whilst meeting her.

The 16-year-old schoolboy volunteered to go up on stage and speak about International Women’s Day, where he ended up hugging the Duchess, and has now issued an apology to Prince Harry for 'cuddling' his wife.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Baby Pictures: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Proudly Reveal Newborn Son

In the letter, which he shared with a tabloid, he penned: "Dear Harry and Meghan. Harry, hope you don’t mind me writing this letter.

“I hope you didn’t mind me cuddling your wife. I was just overwhelmed and shocked to see her arrive at my school."

Meghan Markle visited Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle surprised pupils in East London for International Women's Day. Picture: PA

He continued: “It was a pleasure to hear her speech and to speak in front of her as well. She is truly inspirational.

“I nearly met you [Harry] last year when you came to East London to open the Future Youth Zone but I was away with the school.

“I hope to meet you one day. Good luck for the future. With kind regards, Aker.”

Aker appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, explaining that he will 'cherish' the moment he met Meghan 'for the rest of my life’.

Aker Okoye called the Duchess of Sussex 'very beautiful'. Picture: PA

The 16-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak about the 'inspirational' encounter. Picture: ITV

He added: "She is more than a pretty face, she is strong, committed and really inspirational. I felt very privileged.”

The East London student went viral after meeting the Duchess, when he took to the mic after hugging her, saying: “She really is beautiful, innit [sic],” which made his fellow pupils and Meghan laugh.

He went on to tell Good Morning Britain that Meghan told him he was 'very brave, very well said’ for the speech he gave.

> Download Our App For All The Latest News