All The Details On Sam Smith's 'Gloria': Tracklist, Collaborators, Release Date & More

Sam Smith's 'Gloria' is just around the corner. Picture: Getty/Sam Smith/Artwork

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about Sam Smith's new upcoming album 'Gloria', from the tracklist, to featured artists to release date!

Sam Smith's fourth studio album is nearly here and the pop icon has finally dished more details on the highly-anticipated record.

'Gloria' is just around the corner, with the 30-year-old singer-songwriter confirming the tracklist this week! We already can't wait to see what other mega-bops they have in store for us following the success of 'Unholy'.

Here are all the details on the upcoming record from the pop superstar...

Sam Smith has announced their new album's tracklist and features . Picture: Getty

When does Sam Smith's 'Gloria' come out?

'Gloria' will be coming out everywhere in the new year on January 27, 2023 – not too long to go!

In Sam's initial album announcement, they wrote: "I am overjoyed to announce that my fourth album is called ‘GLORIA’. It will be yours on the 27th January 2023, and you can pre-order now.

"I’m feeling overwhelmed and emotional as I start to let go of Gloria and hand this work over to you. It has been magical in every way to make this piece of music and by giving this record to you I am giving you part of my heart and soul," they affectionately wrote on Instagram.

Which artists are featured on Sam Smith's new album?

Sam recruited quite the esteemed line-up of talent to feature on their fourth record, of course, we already know that they collaborated with Kim Petras on the smash hit that was on everyone's TikTok pages – 'Unholy'!

The 'Gloria' tracklist has unveiled that the pop star has also collaborated with the likes of Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Ed Sheeran, wow!

Speaking of...

Sam Smith's 'Gloria' tracklist unveiled

In the run-up to Sam's first album drop in three years, the musician finally unveiled their tracklist on November 10.

'Gloria' is thirteen tracks long, including two interludes, two songs featuring Jessie Reyez, and Ed Sheeran joined forces with Sam on the closing tune, 'Who We Love'.

'Love Me More' 'No God' 'Hurting Interlude' 'Lose You' 'Perfect' featuring Jessie Reyez 'Unholy' featuring Kim Petras 'How To Cry' 'Six Shots' 'Gimme' featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez 'Dorothy's Interlude' 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends' 'Gloria' 'Who We Love' featuring Ed Sheeran

Sam Smith will be touring to celebrate the release of 'Gloria'. Picture: Getty

Is Sam Smith going on tour?

Yes! Not only will we be graced with the record early next year but Sam is also making their return to the road with Gloria The Tour, which kicks off in April, 2023.

The 'Unholy' singer will be delivering performances all over the UK, bringing their unparalleled bops to Sheffield, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and, of course, London!

