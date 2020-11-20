Sam Palladio: Age, Net Worth & Instagram Of ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ Actor Revealed

Sam Palladio plays Prince Edward in ‘The Princess Switch: Switched Again’ but what’s his age, net worth and Instagram?

The Princess Switch: Switched Again has dropped on Netflix and fans are already swooning over Sam Palladio who plays Prince Edward in the film series.

But what’s his age, net worth and Instagram? Let’s take a look…

Sam Palladio plays Prince Edwards in the Princess Switch film series. But what's his age, net worth and Instagram?
What age is Sam Palladio? How old is he?

Sam Palladio is 33 years old.

What is Sam Palladio’s net worth?

Sam Palladio has a reported net worth of around $1.4million.

What is Sam Palladio’s Instagram?

Sam Palladio’s Instagram handle is @sampalladio and he currently has 259k followers.

He’s been busy promoting the new film on his channels and revealed he had ‘such a blast’ shooting it.

His most recent caption reads: “Prince Edward returns! The Princess Switch: Switched Again out now on @netflix! Hope you guys enjoy @vanessahudgens and I getting into all sorts of Christmas chaos!

“Such a blast working with this great cast and crew. Behind the scenes pics to follow haha!!”

What other films has Sam Palladio starred in?

Sam Palladio has starred in films such as 7 Lives, Runner, Runner and Strange Magic.

