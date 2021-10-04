Sabrina Carpenter Attends A Harry Styles Concert With Joshua Bassett

4 October 2021, 11:05

Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett got to see Harry Styles live in concert
Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett got to see Harry Styles live in concert. Picture: Getty
Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter are spotted on date night as they attend a Harry Styles concert.

Harry Styles had a star-studded audience at his latest show!

Concert-goers spotted Disney prodigies, Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett at a Love On Tour show on Sunday in Madison Square Gardens, New York.

Why Everyone Is Losing It Over This Sabrina Carpenter Song

Both emerging musicians have voiced their adoration for Styles in the past, so it comes as no surprise that they showed up in support of the mega-star!

Sabrina, who recently walked Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show, had previously revealed on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp that she was an admirer of Styles and would love to work with him.

She confessed that she would love to act alongside Harry in a film project – the 'To Be So Lonely' musician has been branching into the film world with flicks such as My Policeman and Don't Worry, Darling coming out in the next year or so.

We're so jealous that she managed to score tickets to see one of her idols on the infamous Love On Tour!

Joshua also gushed over the 'Golden' singer to Clevver News in May – an interview that ignited an online conversation about Bassett's sexuality.

He had nothing but words of praise for the star, saying: "He is a very classy man, he’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all – acting, singing, fashion."

"I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool – who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?"

The young pair have had a highly-publicised relationship ever since the mega-success and intense interest that surrounded Olivia Rodrigo's song, 'Drivers License'.

Since the mania circling the record-smashing hit died down, Sabrina and Joshua had managed to keep their romance out of the limelight.

The exact status of their relationship is unknown to the public but eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair on the apparent date night – what better date is there than a Harry Styles concert?

