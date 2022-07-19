This Sabrina Carpenter Songs Sounds Just Like Ariana Grande And We're Obsessed

19 July 2022, 16:32

Fans are all saying the same thing about Sabrina and Ariana
Fans are all saying the same thing about Sabrina and Ariana. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Sabrina Carpenter has channelled her inner Ariana Grande with 'Nonsense' from her brand new album – here are the fan reactions...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans can't get over how much Sabrina Carpenter sounds like Ariana Grande in one of her new songs taking TikTok by storm.

Sabrina's highly-anticipated album 'emails i can't send' dropped on July 15 and fans have been lapping up all the new material ever since, with one track in particular sparking everybody's interest...

Sabrina Carpenter's New Album 'Emails I Can't Send': Release Date, Tracklist & More

'Nonsense' – track nine on the star's fifth studio record – has been doing the rounds online since Arianators and Carpenters flagged the similarities between the two pop sensation's styles.

The tune shows the former Disney darling branch out into an R&B and soulful sound reminiscent of the 'Thank U, Next' songstress.

Sabrina Carpenter released her fifth studio album in July
Sabrina Carpenter released her fifth studio album in July. Picture: Getty
'emails i can't send' has been a hit on TikTok
'emails i can't send' has been a hit on TikTok. Picture: Sabrina Carpenter/Instagram

It didn't take long for TikTokkers to comment on the Grande-esque song, with one user writing: "The way Sabrina Carpenter saw Ariana Grande wasn't making music until 2024 and walked into the studio and clocked in for her."

In May, Ariana stated that she won't be making a new album until she's done with the movie adaptation of Wicked revealing that her "hands are quite full" in a video released to her R.E.M YouTube channel.

The flick is set to arrive in theatres in December 2024, meaning new material from Ari might take a while!

The vocals from both pop queens even led some to call the pair "twins separated at birth" – have a listen yourself, these singers do have similar pipes!

Ariana Grande's discography is being likened to Sabrina's
Ariana Grande's discography is being likened to Sabrina's. Picture: Getty

Others theorised that if the bop has been released by Ariana that it would have already climbed the charts, a fan posted to the platform: "I know for a fact that if Ariana Grande dropped this song it would be number one globally, chart-topping for weeks.

"If Miss Sabrina Carpenter doesn't get the same treatment it will be CRIMINAL," they continued.

The actress-turned-musician co-wrote with Steph Jones and Julian Bunetta, the latter of who has written and produced for the likes of One Direction, Harry Styles and Niall Horan – so it makes sense that the track is a bona fide bop!

Fans have also likened the song in question to 'just like magic,' from Grande's 2020 album, some have even edited together a mash-up remix of the two tunes.

'Nonsense' is quickly becoming a trending sound on TikTok, with videos featuring the song raking in hundreds of thousands of views.

So far, four songs have been released from 'emails i can't send'; 'skinny dipping', 'Fast Times', 'Vicious' and most recently 'because i liked a boy'.

