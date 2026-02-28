Rosalía delivers epic performance of 'Berghain' with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026

Rosalía performs with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Everyone is loosing their minds over Rosalía's BRITs 2026 performance of 'Berghain' with Björk and The Heritage Orchestra.

Rosalía's BRITs 2026 performance is all anyone is going to be talking about for a hot minute after she performed her genre-bending LUX track 'Berghain'.

The Spanish singer-songwriter not only performed her flawless operatic vocals with the stunning Heritage Orchestra, she also brought out Icelandic pop star Björk, who features on the song.

While the song begins with mesmerising strings and theatrical vocals, it ends as a full blown rave track. Rosalía was sure to bring the journey of the song to Manchester Co-op Live Arena by ending the performance with an onstage rave.

She brought all of the energy of the Berlin club of the song's title - 'Berghain' - to the Manchester Co-op Live Arena, head banging with her dancers and singers on stage.

The reaction to Rosalía's performance has been huge online, with one fan saying: "Omg Rosalía and Björk, that performance was absolutely incredible. Did not expect Berghain but loveeeeed it."

Another wrote: "Rosalía performance was so extra in all the best ways. Love when artists go ALL IN for their performances."

Plus, the addition of the rave ending went down expertly. Despite the seemingly obvious link between the Berlin club Berghain and Rosalía's song, she has explained that it was actually more inspired by the literal meaning of the word rather than the famous nightclub.

Berghain translates to 'mountain grove' from German to English. Talking to NME, Rosalía said: "We all have this forest of thoughts inside us where you could get lost," she explained.

"I’m not glorifying evil, but darkness is present in life." She continued: "It makes me think of a quote I really like: ‘The artist who walks beside the devil, putting a hand on his shoulder, can expand our understanding of wickedness’.

"I agree so much. Sometimes, when you put opposites beside each other, you can understand both better. There had to be passages that were darker in order for the light to be even brighter."

Rosalía performance was so extra in all the best ways



Love when artists go ALL IN for their performances #BRITs pic.twitter.com/gL7aZ7Lp8Y — T🎶🎵 (@MiseryInTheEnd) February 28, 2026

