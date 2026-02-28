Rosalía delivers epic performance of 'Berghain' with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026

28 February 2026, 21:52 | Updated: 28 February 2026, 22:00

Rosalía performs with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026
Rosalía performs with Björk at The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Everyone is loosing their minds over Rosalía's BRITs 2026 performance of 'Berghain' with Björk and The Heritage Orchestra.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rosalía's BRITs 2026 performance is all anyone is going to be talking about for a hot minute after she performed her genre-bending LUX track 'Berghain'.

The Spanish singer-songwriter not only performed her flawless operatic vocals with the stunning Heritage Orchestra, she also brought out Icelandic pop star Björk, who features on the song.

While the song begins with mesmerising strings and theatrical vocals, it ends as a full blown rave track. Rosalía was sure to bring the journey of the song to Manchester Co-op Live Arena by ending the performance with an onstage rave.

She brought all of the energy of the Berlin club of the song's title - 'Berghain' - to the Manchester Co-op Live Arena, head banging with her dancers and singers on stage.

Rosalía performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026
Rosalía performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty
Björk performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026
Björk performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

The reaction to Rosalía's performance has been huge online, with one fan saying: "Omg Rosalía and Björk, that performance was absolutely incredible. Did not expect Berghain but loveeeeed it."

Another wrote: "Rosalía performance was so extra in all the best ways. Love when artists go ALL IN for their performances."

Plus, the addition of the rave ending went down expertly. Despite the seemingly obvious link between the Berlin club Berghain and Rosalía's song, she has explained that it was actually more inspired by the literal meaning of the word rather than the famous nightclub.

Rosalía performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026
Rosalía performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty
Rosalía performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026
Rosalía performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2026. Picture: Getty

Berghain translates to 'mountain grove' from German to English. Talking to NME, Rosalía said: "We all have this forest of thoughts inside us where you could get lost," she explained.

"I’m not glorifying evil, but darkness is present in life." She continued: "It makes me think of a quote I really like: ‘The artist who walks beside the devil, putting a hand on his shoulder, can expand our understanding of wickedness’.

"I agree so much. Sometimes, when you put opposites beside each other, you can understand both better. There had to be passages that were darker in order for the light to be even brighter."

Read more music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after shocking interruption

Sombr's BRITs performance leaves viewers confused after he was pushed off stage

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations revealed

BRIT Awards 2026 nominations and winners

Harry Styles performing 'Aperture' live for the first time

Harry Styles performs 'Aperture' for the first time opening The BRIT Awards 2026

Harry Styles arrives at The BRIT Awards

Harry Styles makes his first BRITs red carpet appearance in three years

Rosé, JADE, Harry Styles and Rosalía on the BRIT Awards 2026 red carpet

Harry Styles, Rosalía, JADE, Lola Young & more on The BRITs 2026 red carpet

Raye, Harry Styles and Sombr pictured performing.

Who performed at The BRITs 2026?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming Benedict and Sophie's bath tub scene

Bridgerton's Yerin Ha got folliculitis after filming bath tub scene for 7 hours

TV & Film

Exclusive
December 10 has spoken about being compared to One Direction

December 10 address being compared to One Direction & Little Mix

Artists

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne breaks down every song on My Ego Told Me To | Making The Album

Leigh-Anne breaks down every song on My Ego Told Me To | Making The Album

Exclusive
Love Island's Curtis Pritchard addressing what's next for him and Kyra Lizama

Love Island's Curtis addresses Kyra "rebound" claims and current relationship status

Love Island

Exclusive
Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

Freya Skye reveals how Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo have inspired her

Exclusive
Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Exclusive: Love Island All Stars' Shaq reveals he'd return to the villa for Belle

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits