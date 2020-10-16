Rochelle Humes Says Baby Son Blake Has 'Slotted Into The Chaos' Of Family

16 October 2020, 11:06

Rochelle Humes says son Blake slotted into family effortlessly
Rochelle Humes says son Blake slotted into family effortlessly. Picture: Instagram @rochellehumes

Rochelle Humes has updated followers a week after giving birth to third child, Blake, saying he's fit into the family well and she and Marvin are getting used to life with three kids!

Rochelle Humes has revealed just how she and baby Blake are getting on a week after giving birth, posting hospital snaps of him just minutes old and admitting he's slotted into their family effortlessly!

The Heart radio presenter also wrote candidly about recovering from the delivery and trying to get back to normal, urging new mums to be kind to themselves.

Rochelle wrote to her 2 million followers: "What a week it’s been, today I actually woke up and felt a little bit more like me."

"The morning of this picture was the last time I put clothes on got dressed etc...it’s mad how you lose track of days and hours in this little bubble."

"I wondered how different it would be going from 2 to 3 children but the truth is he is the easiest at the minute, he has come along and slotted right in to the chaos of the girls."

One whole week of loving you..✨My furry little bear 🧸✨🦋💙 What a week it’s been, today I actually woke up and felt a little bit more like me. The morning of this picture was the last time I put clothes on got dressed etc...it’s mad how you lose track of days and hours in this little bubble. I wondered how different it would be going from 2 to 3 children but the truth is he is the easiest at the minute, he has come along and slotted right in to the chaos of the girls. For me it’s been remembering all the other stuff like which day I need to get the PE kits ready for and homework etc etc, that I have found a little overwhelming. You’ve just got to give yourself time to find your feet which I suppose is being made easier with all these new rules and staying home (not that I understand the rules lol) If you’re expecting a baby I’m thinking of you, it is a funny time to have one that’s for sure but when your little one arrives they are the only place your head is, they block out the craziness and the world seems magical again ✨ Lots of love xxx

The former pop star continued on to speak honestly about feeling overwhelmed by having to remember daily tasks such as packing her daughters' PE bags and homework, extending her good wishes to anyone becoming a new mum, especially during a pandemic.

She wrote: "You’ve just got to give yourself time to find your feet which I suppose is being made easier with all these new rules and staying home (not that I understand the rules lol)."

"If you’re expecting a baby I’m thinking of you."

Marvin and Rochelle welcome their third child, Blake, in October and they already have two daughters, Alaia-Mai, 7 and Valentina Raine, who is 3!

