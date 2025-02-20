Robert Pattinson confirms his real voice after Peppa Pig comparisons go viral

Robert Pattinson confirms his real voice after Peppa Pig comparisons go viral. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Hasbro Entertainment

By Sam Prance

Robert Pattinson's real voice recently took fans by surprise and now he's spoken out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Robert Pattison has seen your comments about him sounding like Peppa Pig and he has something to say about it.

In 2024, Robert Pattinson made headlines after a video of his real voice went viral. For Elle, Suki Waterhouse pranked her husband by pretending that they'd been offered to host Love Is Blind together and that she was considering the job. Replying, Rob said: "Darling have you gone mad? Are you joking? Is this whole thing a joke?"

Fans were shocked to hear that Rob, who is British in real life, sounded so different to his on screen characters. In a viral tweet, one person said: "starting to realize i have no idea what robert pattinson sounds like outside of a movie role cause why does he speak like peppa pig." Another fan reacted by writing: "my god he is so posh."

Rob never addressed the conversation at the time but he's now spoken out about how he talks in a new interview.

Robert Pattinson’s voice in the Mickey 17 trailer shocks fans

Addressing the Peppa Pig comparisons in a profile with GQ Turkey, Rob said: "I saw that. I was like I don't understand. I think I sound like completely normal. And everyone's like, you sound like, Peppa Pig? Peppa Pig sounds like a pig..."

Explaining why he's drawn to roles where he gets to act in a completely different voice to his own, Rob revealed: "It’s very hard to find a role that fits my own vocal rhythm. I don’t think my voice is cinematic.”

In recent years, Rob has impressed fans with his unrecognisable voice work in films like The Boy and the Heron. His new project Mickey 17 looks set to contain some of his wildest accent work yet.

Reacting to the Mickey 17 trailer on YouTube, one fan wrote: "Robert's vocal range is *insane*. He sounds like a completely different person in just about every single film he's been in."

starting to realize i have no idea what robert pattinson sounds like outside of a movie role cause why does he speak like peppa pig https://t.co/skBz68OomF — k (@satellitecherry) October 18, 2024

Discussing how he chooses his roles, Rob said: "If you're reading a script and the writing style makes you want to read it out loud, that's one of the first signs that the script is different. I think it's one of the most fun things to do."

He added: "The voice comes to me very naturally. So it's not something I do very consciously."

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.