Rita Ora Taken Into Quarantine After Landing In Australia

2 February 2021, 10:14

Rita Ora quarantined by guards after landing in Australia. Picture: Instagram @ritaora

Rita Ora has been taken into mandatory quarantine by Australian guards as she jets across the world to take part in their version of 'The Voice'.

Rita Ora has been taken into quarantine by the nation's armed guards after landing in Australia to take part as a judge in the country's version of The Voice.

Sonny Jay Attempting Lift 'No Other Male Contestant Has Done Yet’ On Dancing On Ice

Rita, 30, has jetted across the world for her latest work and Australia has much stricter rules in place for travellers landing in the country.

She will have been escorted by police officers, the same for all travellers being taken into quarantine, driven to her designated hotel where she will isolate for 14 days.

The pop star, or anyone who enters the country, will not be allowed to leave their hotel room for this entire time unless it is to take a COVID test, of which they will need to have more than one.

As many people know, the 'Anywhere' singer has a lot of eyes on her ever since details of her 30th birthday party, held at a Notting Hill restaurant and breaking lockdown rules angered the public.

After the birthday party came to light, Rita released a statement, apologising for it.

She said: "I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand this puts people at risk."

"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

"Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

The pop star was forced to apologise for a second time after failing to isolate after returning from a performance for a private company in Egypt.

The Voice Australia judges include Rita Ora, Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian and Keith Urban.

