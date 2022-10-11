Rihanna Teases New Dance Song & Fans Are Hoping It's On The Album

11 October 2022, 12:33

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Rihanna has shared the most iconic song to promote her latest Savage X Fenty lounge range.

Did we just get a taste of some new Rihanna music in 2022?

Some fans think so after the ‘We Found Love’ songstress shared her latest promo video for her Savage X Fenty loungewear line.

Did Rihanna Just Drop A Huge Hint About Her Baby’s Name?

While the 34-year-old showed off a cute set featuring a grey drawstring hoodie with booty shorts, she strutted in the video alongside a dance song fans had never heard before.

Of course, it didn’t take long for people to wonder if this was a teaser of a new song we can expect from Riri since she hasn't dropped an album since 2016.

Rihanna teased a new dance track as she promoted her new Savage X Fenty line
Rihanna teased a new dance track as she promoted her new Savage X Fenty line. Picture: Getty

Rihanna, who welcomed her first baby in May this year, already confirmed her return to the stage next year as she’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, which obviously has fans hoping she’s ready to drop her new music.

So, unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the dance sound she used for her new Savage X Fenty promo was a new bop from R9.

One comment read: “New single droppin?!”

“This gonna be on the album???” asked one fan.

Rihanna last toured in 2016
Rihanna last toured in 2016. Picture: Alamy
Rihanna fans are hoping for new music from the songstress
Rihanna fans are hoping for new music from the songstress. Picture: Alamy

“Welll. Technically this is a new single [sic],” penned another.

Die-hard Riri fans will know the original sound from this track originated from Rihanna’s 2016 ‘ANTI’ tour, where she would playfully tell fans whilst on stage that she’d only want them on their phones “if you’re taking pictures of me”.

We have to say, though, it does sound iconic as a dance track!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Beyoncé shut down the false claims straight away

Beyoncé Refutes Uncredited Sampling Claims For ‘Renaissance’ Track

Kanye West's comments have been met with backlash

John Legend, Jack Antonoff & More Have Responded To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Tweets

Kim Kardashian has apparently hired extra security for her children after Kanye leaked their school info

Kim Kardashian Forced To Hire Extra Security For Kids After Kanye West Leaked School Details

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Everything you need to know about the new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday

Netflix’s Wednesday: The Lowdown On The New Addams Family Series From Release Date To Cast

Here's how to apply for Big Brother 2023

Big Brother 2023 Applications Are Officially Open - Here’s How To Be A Housemate

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star