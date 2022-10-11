Rihanna Teases New Dance Song & Fans Are Hoping It's On The Album

By Capital FM

Rihanna has shared the most iconic song to promote her latest Savage X Fenty lounge range.

Did we just get a taste of some new Rihanna music in 2022?

Some fans think so after the ‘We Found Love’ songstress shared her latest promo video for her Savage X Fenty loungewear line.

Did Rihanna Just Drop A Huge Hint About Her Baby’s Name?

While the 34-year-old showed off a cute set featuring a grey drawstring hoodie with booty shorts, she strutted in the video alongside a dance song fans had never heard before.

Of course, it didn’t take long for people to wonder if this was a teaser of a new song we can expect from Riri since she hasn't dropped an album since 2016.

Rihanna teased a new dance track as she promoted her new Savage X Fenty line. Picture: Getty

Rihanna, who welcomed her first baby in May this year, already confirmed her return to the stage next year as she’s set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, which obviously has fans hoping she’s ready to drop her new music.

So, unsurprisingly, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the dance sound she used for her new Savage X Fenty promo was a new bop from R9.

One comment read: “New single droppin?!”

“This gonna be on the album???” asked one fan.

Rihanna last toured in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Rihanna fans are hoping for new music from the songstress. Picture: Alamy

“Welll. Technically this is a new single [sic],” penned another.

Die-hard Riri fans will know the original sound from this track originated from Rihanna’s 2016 ‘ANTI’ tour, where she would playfully tell fans whilst on stage that she’d only want them on their phones “if you’re taking pictures of me”.

We have to say, though, it does sound iconic as a dance track!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital