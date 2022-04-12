Rihanna Dishes On How She And A$AP Rocky Finally Got Together After Years Of Friendship

Rihanna revealed it took years of friendship with A$AP Rocky before they began dating. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Rihanna has opened up about her best friend-turned-boyfriend A$AP Rocky in her new cover interview with Vogue.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby together and even though they’re the ultimate lovebirds now, they have actually been friends for years.

The ‘ANTI’ songstress got candid about her relationship with her rapper beau in her new interview with Vogue, where she graced the cover with a jaw-dropping photo of her embracing her baby bump.

The pair began dating in 2020 - eight years after first meeting and working together as she starred as the love interest in A$AP’s ‘Fashion Killa’ music video.

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

He later went on to remix her track ‘Cockiness (I Love It)’ the same year, before joining Riri on her Diamonds World Tour in 2013, where they became even closer.

Telling the adorable tale of how they eventually made that step from friends to boyfriend and girlfriend, Riri explained it was not a quick journey.

Rihanna got candid about her romance with A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

Rihanna is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Picture: Getty

She told Vogue: “People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me. And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Recalling his first reach out of the friend zone during their VMA performance of ‘Cockiness’ in 2012, Riri said: “He grabbed my a** on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal! I was like, What are you doing!?” but she decided to let it go.

“My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s**t slide.”

The 34-year-old pregnant star went on to reveal that when the pandemic hit, ‘he became family’ and grew closer than ever before as they embarked on a road trip in summer 2020 from Los Angeles to New York.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna performed together at the VMAs in 2012. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for years before they got into a relationship. Picture: Getty

Riri adorably dished that they would park up somewhere while she cooked food on the grill and her boyfriend tie-dyed T-shirts they picked up on the road trip, adding: “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures.

“There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh*t, it’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

As her due date approaches, Rih explained that she and A$AP really are inseparable, especially after he bonded with her family when she took him to meet her mum back in her hometown in Barbados.

“My mother has a really good read on people,” Rihanna said, “She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital