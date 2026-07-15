Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend? Ricky Álvarez's age, height, job, how they met and more

Who is Ariana Grande's boyfriend? Ricky Álvarez's age, height job and everything you need to know. Picture: Alamy, Getty

By Sam Prance

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating dancer and photographer Ricky Álvarez again. Get into their relationship timeline and what songs Ariana has written about Ricky below.

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Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back! Ariana Grande is reportedly in a relationship with her ex Ricky Álvarez again - but how did they meet, how old is he and what's his job? Get to know Ricky Álvarez below.

It's official. According to People, Ariana is "taking things very slowly" with her ex again. The pair originally dated each other in 2015 and Ariana even shouted out Ricky in 'thank u, next'. Recently, the pair have been seen together again and Ariana addressed the romance rumours by changing the lyric to 'thank u, next' on her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Now, People have confirmed that they're dating again, you may be wondering who Ricky is? With that in mind, we've put together all the information you need to know including his age, height and relationship timeline with Ariana.

How old is Ricky Álvarez?

Ricky Álvarez is 35 years old. His birthday is July 13th and he was born in 1991 which makes his star sign Cancer just like Ariana. Ariana was born on June 26th, 1993 which makes her around two years younger than Ricky.

How tall is Ricky Álvarez?

Ricky Álvarez is around 5 feet 10 inches tall. This makes him about 178cm. As for Ariana, she's around 5 feet tall and is about 10 inches shorter than Ricky.

Where is Ricky Álvarez from?

Ricky Álvarez was born in San Diego, California to his parents Sylvia and John Alvarez. He also has a sister called Ryann Álvarez.

What is Ricky Álvarez's job?

Ricky Álvarez first rose to fame as a professional dancer and worked with Ariana before they dated. He hass since become a professional photographer. In recent years, Ricky has worked with brands including Vogue, SKIMS and Tommy Jeans. He also designed the cover art for Ariana's song 'Imagine'.

Ariana Grande performing with Ricky Álvarez in 2015. Picture: Getty

How did Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez meet?

Ricky Álvarez first met Ariana working as her backing dancer. Ricky performed with her when she debuted her song 'Problem' at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2014. He then worked with her on the Honeymoon Tour and they started dating in 2015. Their relationship was confirmed when a video of them kissing in a doughnut shop leaked online.

Why did Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez breakup?

On July 24, 2016, Grande tweeted "life is wild and change is f---ing fantastic" leading fans to speculate that she had broken up with Ricky Álvarez. Ariana then like a tweet that said: "forever boy cancelled". Neither Ariana nor Ricky have ever explained why they broke up.

What songs has Ariana Grande written about Ricky Alvarez?

Ariana has written multiple songs about her relationship with Ricky Álvarez. 'Moonlight', 'True Love' and 'Forever Boy' are all believed to be about Ricky.

When did Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez start dating again?

According to People, Ariana and Ricky Álvarez started dating again in July 2026. Ricky spent the 4th of July weekend with Ariana and her family.

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