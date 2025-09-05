Exclusive

Reneé Rapp becomes an Isle of Wight VIP and Pride Ambassador live on Capital Breakfast

5 September 2025, 08:35 | Updated: 5 September 2025, 09:01

Reneé Rapp becomes an Isle of Wight VIP and Pride Ambassador live on Capital Breakfast
Reneé Rapp becomes an Isle of Wight VIP and Pride Ambassador live on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

No one loves the Isle of Wight more than Reneé Rapp!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You know Reneé Rapp is an incredible vocalist, an insane actress and powerful songwriter - but did you know she has a not-so-secret love for the Isle of Wight.

What could make a diva from North Carolina, United States fall in love with an English Island that only spans 380.7 km²? Well, joining Capital Breakfast's Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby, Reneé revealed exactly why she loves it.

"When I go there, no one is tapped in. Everyone who lives on the Isle of Wight, is just on the Isle of Wight... Like, I go and I can go anywhere and do anything and no one cares. And it is so nice," the 'Leave Me Alone' singer explained.

To fuel Reneé's obsession with the island, the Capital Breakfast team revealed that Red Funnel Ferries were offering her free ferry travel, to and from the Isle of Wight. But the IOW VIP treatment didn't stop there...

Reneé Rapp became an official ambassador for the Isle of Wight Pride on Capital Breakfast
Reneé Rapp became an official ambassador for the Isle of Wight Pride on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global

Chris shared: "Not only that Reneé, they want to invite you up to the bridge to meet the Captain and they want you to take over as Captain Rapp, and you're going to drive the ferry yourself."

"Perfect. Happy to, happy to, we'll never get there," Renee quipped with a huge grin.

It was then added that Reneé was going to be given a 'golden ticket' to her favourite spot on the Island, The Old Fort pub. "Yes! Oh my gosh, this is amazing," she said when it was revealed.

Reneé Rapp with Capital Breakfast's Jordan, Chris and Sian
Reneé Rapp with Capital Breakfast's Jordan, Chris and Sian. Picture: Global

And last, but not least, Sian shared the biggest news of all. As Reneé was presented with a t-shirt, she said: "They have asked you to be an official ambassador for the Isle of Wight Pride!"

"I didn't even know they do that there," Reneé said, proudly holdng her IOW Pride shirt. She quizzed: "There's enough gay people on the Isle of Wight? Are we sure?"

To complete the Isle of Wight VIP experience, the High Sheriff, Jacqueline Gazzard, send Reneé a video message to accompany a box of Isle of Wight goodies.

